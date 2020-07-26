The Justice League Snyder Cut clip reveals a black Superman suit for Henry Cavill. Watch the video

Here’s all the DC fans, a new Justice League Snyder Cut clip, and it reveals a better look at Henry Cavill Superman in a black suit. Yes, you heard that right!

What is the big revelation?

At a fan event, Judge Kwon on Saturday dropped Snyder some big Justice Squad News. First it was revealed that the world would get its first look at its piece Justice Squad With a teaser to be shot at DC FanDome, a free, global virtual conference to be held on August 22.

Then he threw red flesh at the fans by showing a few snapshots that Superman Henry Cavill had revealed Black suit To delete Justice Squad The scene in which he flies to Bruce Wayne’s hideout and meets Alfred.

Why does the color of Caveley wearing Superman red and blue change to black?

Snyder went on to say that the scene was filmed with Cavill dressed in a red and blue Superman suit, then he changed the post-production color. The director said that Warner Bros. would not agree to create another costume and that the studio did not understand the role of the black suit in Superman’s Resurrection Arch.

In comics, the black outfit is also called a “ recovery suit ” because it helps Superman to fully recover after his resurrection. There’s a job serving the DC world, but if it’s hard to create and not necessary for Superman’s storyline, then that might be the reason why Warner Bros was chosen. Not to assign another costume.

Fans are watching the clip!

While this clip isn’t very substantive – recording time in less than 20 seconds – it definitely gives fans a tease of what will come in Justice League Snyder Cut.

Fans’ reaction on Twitter:

How did Snyder start raising a Superman black suit while the Justice League was in production?

Superman’s black suit is something Snyder started to arouse while justice was still in production.

For the undivided, Shazam was the last movie in which Superman appeared, but the face was cut. There have been talks about Henry Cavill’s resignation as Superman as he has been criticized for his miracle appreciation. Henry Cavill was last seen in the movie Justice League.