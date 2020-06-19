The Karnataka CM Yediyurappa office was closed; Relative employee tests are positive COVID

On Thursday, Karnataka celebrates Mask Day to create awareness

On Friday, June 19, the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office was closed due to a disinfection after the employee’s relative was positive for COVID-19. The employee worked at the Krishna residence in CM.

CM will hold all meetings outside Vidhana Soudha right now. This news comes shortly after the Bengaluru Railway Division office was closed on June 18.

CM ‘Krishna’ office in Bengaluru, Karnataka was closed on Friday after it was confirmed that a family member of the staff had contracted the Corona virus. The office has been closed for disinfection. The employee working at the BS Yediyurappa residence office did not come to work in the past two days after her husband tested for COVDI.

As a precaution, the entire building has been cleared. CM was managing all meetings and business in Vidhana Soudha instead of today. The office will be reopened on Monday in accordance with the issued message.

On Friday, the Bengaluru Railway Division Division office was also closed due to sterilization after it was proven that the agent was positive for COVID-19. The Bengaluru Railway Department issued a circular to be announced on June 18. After one of the Vikasa Souda employees was infected with the virus, the staff at the office were given work from home on Friday.

During the past 24 hours, the city has seen a rise in COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number to 51 with a total of 844 confirmed cases in the city. However, the center praised the country on Friday for its contact tracking form.