The killers deal with allegations of misconduct in a “seriously” tour

The American rock band is known for hits like Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me





The killers said they took allegations of sexual misconduct on one of their rounds “very seriously.”

This comes after a voice engineer said she saw a woman being abused behind the scenes during her 2009 US tour.

In an article published online, she claimed that theater crew members take turns engaging in sexual activity with a woman in the dressing room.

A representative of The Killers said the squad would conduct an investigation with former and current flight staff.

Some readers may find the following information sad.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story, These organizations may be able to help.

What are the allegations?

A woman, named on her Twitter account as Chez Cherrie, posted a blog indicating her time working with a group during a tour in 2009.

She says she was a sound engineer for the group, and the only woman working as part of the crew.

Referring to a specific incident in Milwaukee, she said: “We were almost midway when we were pregnant when it was FOH. [front of house] An engineer came over the radio and said, “Guys, there’s a girl set up in dressing room A. Put your name on the list outside the door of your radio channel and we’ll call you when it’s your turn.”

“I continued my pregnancy, I heard from time to time a name come over the radio to inform them that their role in the train is in the dressing room A.”

Sherry said that later, on the bus, the crew was “sharing stories” about their time with the woman.

As they were leaving, she said that one of the security guards ran toward the bus. “The security man said, and I will never forget this moment because a piece of me died that night,” that girl in the dressing room A died naked. Will anyone take care of her? “

She says the men on the bus laughed and refused, before they left.

She said, “I cried that night in my bed.” “I should have left the tour. I should have spoken on behalf of that woman. I should have defended her … and made sure she was fine.”

Sherry did not mention the band in the article, which was published in 2018, but identified it as The Killers while reposting the article on Twitter Tuesday night.

No group members were involved in the attack.

She added that she was working for the “largest voice company in the world” at the time – but did not give her name.

How did the killers respond?

A legal representative for The Killers told BBC News: “Any allegations of inappropriate behavior by anyone on the roaming The Killers team are taken seriously by the squad and its management.

“This person’s story is shocking, and while The Killers didn’t have the same tour crew in 2020 that they had earlier in their careers, they will conduct a thorough investigation of past and current tour operators.”

“Their legal team will contact this person to get more information and clarity about the incidents as detailed, as well as the audio salesman who provided the crew for the tour.

“The group is surprised and shocked by these allegations. The behavior attributed to them and their crew is not identifiable and directly contradicts the principles with which they run their workplaces.”

The Killers is one of the world’s largest rock bands, known for hits like Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me, Human and When You Were Young.

The group topped Glastonbury twice – in 2007 and 2019.