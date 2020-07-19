The largest number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals the morphology of the infrastructure displayed by coronaviruses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines For people who are isolated at home using Covid-19 to prevent transmission of the virus.

They offer one strategy based on time and symptoms, and another test-based approach.

A person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 with symptoms may stop isolation 10 days after symptoms first appear as long as 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and if symptoms such as coughing and distress improve breathing.

People with symptoms of Covid-19 isolated at home with access to tests can leave the isolation if the fever passes without the use of the medication, if there is an improvement in symptoms, and if tests lasting more than 24 hours are negative, according to the guidelines .

The revised guidelines were brought up online on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also updated guidance for people in isolation after a positive test for Covid-19 but without symptoms. The agency recommended two options: a time-based strategy and a test-based strategy.

A person without symptoms can stop isolation 10 days after the first positive test and if their symptoms do not appear after that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned: “Because symptoms cannot be used to measure the location of these individuals in the course of their disease, it is possible that the shedding period of the virus will be longer or shorter than 10 days after their first positive test.”

Viral shedding means that a person can transmit the virus to another person.

If a person develops symptoms, the symptom-based or test strategy should be used, according to the guidelines.

People who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and who have no symptoms can also stop isolation if the results of two tests performed more than 24 hours are back negative.

The Committee for Disease Control and Prevention advised that the decision to end isolation “must take place in the context of local conditions.” It is advised to isolate health care workers who are in close contact with vulnerable populations and people with weak immunity – which can prolong the shedding of the virus after recovery – for isolation for a longer period.

The CDC indicated that the updated guidelines may “appear to be in conflict with” the recommendations for people known to have been exposed to the virus. The agency recommends a 14-day quarantine after exposure, based on the time taken to develop the disease from the virus.

The agency stated that “it is possible that the person known to have been left isolated early on from the person who was isolated because of the possibility of his injury.”

The previous guidelines from May 3 extended the household isolation period from seven to 10 days since symptoms first appeared or after the first positive test. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the update was “based on evidence indicating a longer period of virus shedding.”

The agency warned that these recommendations “will prevent most secondary deployments, but not all of them.”

“The risk of transmission of infection after recovery is likely to be much lower during the disease,” the agency said. “People who have recovered will not get rid of large quantities of the virus at this point if they ever get rid.”