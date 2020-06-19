The largest number of WHO coronavirus cases were reported in one day yesterday

Director of the Tulsa Health Department d. Bruce Dart speaking at a news agency. Tulsa / Facebook

In spite of Incidence of coronavirus increased In Oklahoma, chief Trump Going forward to host a rally in Tulsa tomorrow, thousands are expected to attend.

Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Some people march on This Saturday he might be infected with coronavirus, but added, “It is a very small percentage.”

Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in the average of new confirmed cases per day. According to CNN’s analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, Oklahoma averaged about 203 new cases per day during the week ending June 17, representing an increase of approximately 110% over the previous seven-day period.

As of Thursday morning, Tulsa County currently contains the most cases – a total of 1825 – from any county in the state, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. New cases have also increased in Tulsa County, and the county is now seeing a seven-day high for new cases at 73.9, according to Tulsa Health Department.

“Unfortunately, we continue to set new records in the number of cases reported in Tulsa County,” Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, told a news conference on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dart indicated that he recommended postponing Trump’s march “until it becomes safer, until the data tell us that he’s not very worried” that people are in closed places.

The Tulsa rally is the first for the president since the country’s coronavirus closed and all personal campaigns ended.

Local officials and campaign officials told CNN that more than a million people had responded to the march. A local planning official said they expected 100,000 to be present at the Oklahoma Bank hub on Saturday. It can accommodate just under 20,000

Attendees will not be required to maintain social distance or wear masks, although senior public health officials in the Trump administration emphasize the importance of both measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Two days before the rally, a spokesman for the Korean Central Bank said that he asked the Trump campaign to submit a written safety plan for the event.