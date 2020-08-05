The latest news from around the world

Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to the Texas Department of Emergency Management department store in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday 4 August.

Stacy Nagy, a Texas woman who lost her husband David to the coronavirus, summoned the president and state governor Greg Abbott under unconfirmed terms in his obituary.

“Family members believe that David’s death was unnecessary,” the obituary said. “They blame his death and the killing of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this epidemic seriously and were more interested in their popularity and voices than lives.”

Nagy told CNN Tuesday night that she initially hoped her husband’s obituary in their local newspaper would motivate her community to respect the seriousness of the epidemic, and she was surprised when her words spread nationwide across the Internet.

She said: “I have published it in my small town newspaper, and I hope that a few residents will read it and start wearing masks, and I have no idea that it was going to turn out the way I did it.”

She added: “I felt that if things were handled right from the start, we would not be in our place now. It is depressing to know that a person who died did not need death, or at least they should not have died as they did, and at the time they died. After All this happened, I was very angry, and I had this need to express myself and blame the place of blame. “

Loving husband: Nagy told CNN how her husband lived, as well as the way he died.

Nagy said: “Dave was a character, he was an amusing person, and he loved his family very much.” “You know, I could be in the kitchen to wash the dishes in the sink and he would come and start kissing the back of my neck, making me feel goose bumps in the back of my neck, and it was the love of my life, and I love him. It was part of me, and I feel lost without it.”