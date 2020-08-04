The latest news from around the world

At a press conference in Geneva on Monday, WHO Director-General Tidros Adhanum Gebresos spoke about Friday’s meeting of the Emergency Committee in Covid 19.

“It was a worrying moment coming, six months after the commission advised, and it agreed that the outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern,” Tidros said.

He explained in detail the rise in cases since this initial meeting, as it moved from less than 100 cases and there were no deaths outside China on January 30, to more than 17.5 million cases and 680,000 deaths.

Tedros said that in addition to the direct charges of Covid-19, it also has social, economic and political influence.

“The committee made a number of recommendations to countries to continue implementing them to control the virus,” he said.

According to Tidros, these range from exchanging best practices to strengthening political commitment and leadership of national strategies.

Tidros also highlighted that a number of vaccines are in promising stages of development.

He said, however, there is no silver bullet at the moment – and there may never be. “Currently, stopping an outbreak depends on the fundamentals of public health and disease control.”

He gave examples that included, among other things, testing, isolating and treating patients, informing communities, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask – and urging everyone to “do everything”.

“When you’re in control, keep going,” Tedros said.

This week, Tidros said, the WHO is launching a mask challenge with partners from all over the world, encouraging people to post pictures of themselves wearing masks.

“In addition to being one of the main tools to stop the virus, the mask has become a solidarity,” he said.

He said that wearing the mask sends a strong message that everyone is in this together.