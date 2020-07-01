The latest updates from around the world

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals the infrastructure morphology that coronavirus exhibits. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Swiss researchers said on Tuesday it remains unclear to what extent children may spread the coronavirus, but a new study suggests that they can transmit as easily as infected adults.

Researchers said that the number of children with Covid-19 is less than adults, and fewer of them have severe forms of the disease and do not appear to be “the main drivers of transmission”, but children of all ages have been infected.

Researchers from Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva concluded that “despite the high incidence of mild or uncomplicated injuries, they should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.”

In the survey, 23 children aged 7 days to 16 years were positive for Covid-19 and all but two carried the same amount of virus that the adults carried.

The authors write: “Our data indicate that a viral pregnancy at diagnosis is comparable with adults, and that children of all ages cast the infectious virus in early acute disease, which is a prerequisite for further transmission.”

However, children do not seem to spread the virus the same way adults do.

“Given the relatively low frequency of affected children, even in severely affected areas, biological or other unknown factors can lead to a lower rate of transmission between these populations,” the researchers concluded.

They said more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

The study had some limitations, including its small size and the use of the remaining virus samples from routine diagnostic tests.

The research was published in the Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases.