The long wait is over! The title Prabhas 20 will be revealed at first glance on July 10

Finally, the long wait has ended! The upcoming movie makers of rebel star Prabas, temporarily known as Prabha 20, are preparing to reveal his title and first look on July 10.

Prapas fans were impatiently waiting to see their first 20 yearsThe tenth Movie. It has been more than 10 months after the release of his last movie Saaho and they were concerned about seeing the promo and title. The film’s UV Creations company, has announced today that it will reveal the title and first appearance of Prabhas 20 at 10.00 am on July 10.

“The advertisement you are all waiting for”

UV Creations tweeted, 8 July, “The advertisement you are all waiting for! The title and first appearance of # Prabhas20 will be shown at 10.7.2020 at 10 AM #Prabhashegdepoojadirector_radhaaUVKrishnamRaju garuitsBhushanKumar #Vamshi #Pramod @ PraseedhaUUV_CreationsTSeries”.

Prabha 20 stars is a collection of Pooja Hejdi, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khadikar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chitri, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Sathyan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series offer Prabhas 20 production for UV radiation. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Prabhas 20 was filmed by Manoj Paramahamsa and production designer for the movie RRaveendar. Prabhas 20 was produced by Bhushan Kumar under his T-Series banner alongside Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations.