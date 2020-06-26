The Lufthansa bailout is approved after the billionaire shareholder dropped the opposition

At the virtual shareholders meeting, Lufthansa CEO Karstein Spur appealed for support. “We are asking for nothing less than your agreement to save Deutsche Lufthansa,” he said.

Uncertainty forced on Thiele’s voteTo take some extraordinary steps. Spur wrote in a letter to employees watched by CNN Business that the company had paid the employees’ salary payments for three days this month to “ensure payment” in the context of the “uncertainties” surrounding the rescue operation.

Time was running out. Lufthansa lost 1.2 billion euros ($ 1.3 billion) in the first quarter and said last month it was burning through 1 million euros ($ 1.1 million) in cash every hour. It had 4 billion euros ($ 4.5 billion) in cash on May 5.

“We simply don’t have any money,” Lufthansa Chairman Karl Ludwig Klee told shareholders. During the Thursday meeting. He added that the accumulated reserves during the good years will be depleted soon, and without government assistance, the insolvency looms.

Shareholders who own almost 39% of the company’s shares voted almost unanimously to support the bailout. Bir Ola Hilgreen, investment analyst and director of the German bank, Landisbank Baden-Württemberg, said that accepting the deal on the table was “a logical decision under these circumstances.”

He added that voting against the deal would have meant “significant risk”, which could force Lufthansa to start insolvency proceedings.

Vital for Germany

Global aviation is not expected to recover from the epidemic for several years. Lufthansa, which owns airlines in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, plans a comprehensive restructuring program that would cut its fleet by 13% and could result in 22,000 job cuts. Kley said that 80% of his fleet is still standing.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with the UFO, one of the trade unions representing the flight attendants, It will save 500 million euros ($ 562 million) in costs while ensuring a four-year non-forced demobilization. Savings will be realized through acquisition, freezing wages, reduced working hours, unpaid leave, early retirement and a temporary cut in pension contributions.

Spohr told shareholders that the company was on its way to reach a similar agreement with the VC Pilot Association but said negotiations with a third union, Verdi, were “disappointing.”

"Lufthansa is important to Germany as an exporter." The group airlines carried 145 million passengers in 2019, and plays a vital role Transport of goods Inside and outside Europe. "Politicians know Lufthansa is important to Germany as an exporter."

The group received a $ 1.5 billion loan against a guarantee from the Swiss government and receives a 450 million euro ($ 507 million) package supported by the Austrian government. It is still in talks with the Belgian government.

The German bailout will give the government the right to appoint two members to the company’s supervisory board, which analysts say may hamper restructuring efforts.

Neil Glen, head of European transport rights research at Credit Suisse, said Lufthansa risks being less competitive and less able to attract investment in the future if the restructuring plans are delayed.

