The Maldives is now open to all global tourists. Here’s how they do it

(CNN) – Although border restrictions and quarantine measures prevent people from visiting many of the world’s most popular travel destinations today, a country famous for its natural beauty now welcomes all guests – the Maldives.

As of July 15 this island nation of the Indian Ocean has been reopened for international tourism and, notably, very few chains are attached.

Global travelers – including American citizens – will not have to enter into mandatory quarantine upon arrival at Villana International Airport in the capital, Male. Nor will they need to provide evidence that they have proven negative for coronavirus.

There are also no new visa requirements or additional fees to pay.

One island, one resort

Initially, only international visitors will be allowed on the resort islands and need to book their entire stay in one registered institution.

Exemptions will only be made for transit arrangements, in accordance with the Maldives Government Guidelines.

In terms of prevention of Covid-19, tourism officials rely on the fact that each resort essentially presents its own form of quarantine really – albeit very fun.

Trans Trans Maldivian Airways is the world’s largest floating aircraft operator. We continue to work with one of the most experienced pilots, Canadian Andrew Var.

The Maldives consists of 26 atolls filled with more than 1000 islands occupied by dozens of resorts, all spread over an area of ​​more than 90 thousand square kilometers.

Most of the Maldives’ tourism developed for just one resort. In the event that guests or employees contact someone who has been positive for Covid-19, in theory, they can be easily tracked, while the probability of spreading is kept to a minimum.

But although it does seem exciting to take off on a plane to the Maldives at the moment, travelers may have to deal with their country’s quarantine procedures upon their return – this may prevent them from visiting.

“What matters for us to consider is that it depends not only on the Maldives, but also on lifting travel restrictions in different countries. It is not just a desire but an ability,” says Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and founder of Soneva. Two Maldives resorts – Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.

However, the guests had already shown a willingness to return, he told CNN Travel.

“We have more books on Soneva Fushi for August than we had at the same time last year. With the borders open and our main markets allowed to travel to us, it could be the best August ever.”

Are there any airlines already flying there?

Despite the global aviation downturn, it is possible to fly to the Maldives commercially today, with many major airlines connecting across the Middle East.

These include Emirates Airlines, which provides connections via Dubai from major international cities such as London, Chicago, Toronto and Sydney. Emirates Airlines will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Maldives, starting July 16. Turkish Airlines will begin its flights from July 17.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant is the largest of its kind in the world. A $ 200 fix list comes with a reef-packed view.

Note, just because the Maldives does not require visitors to provide proof that it is Covid-19 free, some airlines, so be sure to check in advance.

Upon arrival, passengers are required to fill out the health clearance cards and a 30-day tourist visa will be provided. Passengers showing symptoms of Covid-19 will undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at their own expense and will be sent to a designated isolation facility.

Will all resorts be reopened on July 15?

Out of 156 resorts in List of opening times for tourism in the Maldives , 43 will open on July 15th (many of that list remained open throughout the epidemic period, serving guests who choose to stay there, or those who later came by private plane or yacht.)

Dozens of others will be reopening in August, with 50 or more planning to follow suit in September and October.

French hospitality group Accor owns five resorts in the Maldives and will create amazing jobs in the coming months.

“We intend to reopen the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo from August 1, followed by Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort in September,” says John Bendtsen, general manager of the Accor Region in the Maldives.

“Our remaining properties in the Maldives will be reopening as of October 2020 – Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, Fairmont Maldives Cerro Vin Fushi and Raffles Maldives Miraado.”

So far, the guests’ response has been very positive despite being careful, he says.

“We are seeing a real appetite for greater travel towards the end of the year, as the Christmas and New Year period have been particularly positive in addition to the first quarter of 2021,” says Panditsen.

“Travelers who have visited the Maldives before are much more confident and we see many returning guests making reservations for the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Soneva Jani is not your typical luxury resort. Here’s what visitors can expect on “No Shoes, No News”.

With regard to health and safety, the government issues “safe tourism licenses” to certify tourist establishments that comply with specific safety regulations and requirements such as having an accredited doctor on demand and possessing “adequate stocks” of personal protective equipment.

Some resorts implement additional measures to protect guests and staff.

At Soneva, for example, guests will be required to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test at the brand’s airport terminal before they are transferred to their resort by plane. Once in the resort, they will go directly to their villa and ask them to stay there until the test results are received and they are negative.

If the guest’s results return favorably, they will be required to be removed in their villa, as they will be taken care of by trained nurses.

“During the first week of stay, we also require guests to take another PCR test in real time,” says Shivdasani.

“Although this may be considered excessive or excessive caution, all of our islands in Soneva” are one resort on one island; “Our goal is to make Covid-19 environments free homes for our private islands, so that our guests can relax and interact with our hosts and colleagues and not feel any concern about injury.”

Shevdasani added that Soneva remained open throughout the epidemic and followed the best practices recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations of virus and infectious disease experts. There are also improved cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Reopening grants’ Maldives’ first engine advantage ‘

The Maldives has reported nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and five Covid-19 deaths so far.

Like all countries that rely heavily on tourism, they are severely hit by the crisis – and at a time when their tourism wealth is rising. According to the World Bank, tourism Directly and indirectly, it represents two-thirds of the country’s GDP.

Industry It flourished in 2019 With the number of visitors growing 14.7% (year on year), with total arrivals reaching a record high of 1.7 million. Officials had hoped to reach two million arrivals this year.

Tourism Minister Ali Waheed, in a statement issued in May, described the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as “more devastating than the 2004 tsunami and the 2008 global financial crisis.”

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has opened the world’s first underwater hotel.

He said: “For the first time in 47 years of tourism in the Maldives, we have not seen any tourist arrival since March,” adding, “We cannot keep our borders closed for a long time.”

Eunice O, director of Singapore for global hospitality consulting firm Horwath HTL, told CNN Travel via email that the Maldives tourism industry has proven resilient, as it quickly rebounded from previous crises, but the country faces an uphill battle when they open their borders to All visitors.

“Given the unprecedented Covid-19 precedent, moving forward, even as the border is reopened, visitor arrivals are not expected to increase, and the total number of arrivals in 2020 is estimated to drop by 70 to 75% annually,” she says.

“This takes into account the epidemiological situation in several major source markets in the Maldives such as China (17%), India (10%), Europe (49%), and the United States (3%), as countries are still trying to contain the epidemic or battle against waves The second or third infection. ”

In addition, Europe – its largest market – is 10 to 12 hours away, and the recovery is likely to be delayed by long-distance travel beyond short-distance travel.

“The recovery of tourism must be supported by the resumption of international flights, mutual travel arrangements with partner countries, the reduction of quarantine / isolation requirements in the countries of origin of visitors, and the restoration of travelers’ confidence in travel.

“However, the reopening of its borders in July will provide the Maldives with the first stirring advantage to capture pent-up demand from vacationers as soon as recovery is on the way.”