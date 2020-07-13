The Manchester City Champions League arbitration ban was canceled by the Sports Arbitration Court

But the court decided on Monday that the club “did not deny financing the shares as sponsorship contributions” after City appealed the ruling in February.

However, it was decided that Citi failed to cooperate with the UEFA authorities and the original fine of 30 million euros (34 million dollars) was reduced to 10 million (11.3 million dollars).

A statement from “Manchester City and his legal advisers have not yet reviewed the full ruling issued by the CAS, but the club welcomes the effects of the ruling today as an affirmation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to provide.” City.

“The club would like to thank the members of the committee for their diligence and the legal procedures that they administer.”

FFP governing country clubs can only lose $ 32 million over three seasons, otherwise they will be subject to a fine or suspension.

“Flawed” operation

When the punishment was announced on February 14, City described the UEFA process as “flawed” and filed an appeal later in the month.

“Takes note of the decision by the Sports Arbitration Court to reduce the sentence imposed on Manchester City FC by the European Union Football Club’s independent financial oversight body due to alleged violations of the UEFA licensing rules and fair financial play,” said a statement from the European Football Association. Administrative Board.

“UEFA notes that the CAS committee found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to support all the CFCB conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged violations were time-limited due to the five-year period stipulated in UEFA regulations.

“Over the past few years, the Financial Fair Play has played an important role in protecting clubs and helping them to become financially sustainable and the UEFA and UEFA remain committed to its principles.”

In the competition this season, City will face Real Madrid next month in the knockout stages after beating Los Blancos 2-1 in the first leg.

The winner of this tie will face Leon or Juventus in the quarter-finals, as relations in Lisbon, Portugal, will be contested on only one leg.