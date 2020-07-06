The mask decision that will haunt Trump’s bid to be re-elected

A day later, Trump’s top aide said that the White House would likely not require all Americans to wear masks.

“When we look at masks and wear masks, this is done on a site basis when you cannot socialize,” said Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Fox News. “Certainly, the national mandate is misplaced.”

Three months after reversing and recommending masks – the step officials later admitted were confusing and confusing – top Republicans and the president’s allies only now came to realize that wearing the mask would be a key ingredient to containing the continuing epidemic rampage.

White House officials are discussing a more active role in encouraging masks as they move into a strategy to prepare Americans for long-term living with the virus. After appearing in a series of events without social exclusion and where masks were scarce, the Trump campaign said on Sunday that it would host a rally in the New Hampshire campaign where “a face mask would be strongly encouraged to wear it.”

However, Trump’s desire to personally shift on this issue is far from clear. While he likened himself to the “Lone Ranger” on one of the few occasions when he wore a mask individually, he did not use powerful social media platforms to encourage his supporters to do the same. In meetings with advisers, Trump said the stricter invitations to wear masks might send the wrong message as he tries to spread from the virus.

The controversy over masks has come to encapsulate a federal effort characterized by frequent setbacks, conflicting recommendations, low stocks and competing internal interests that lead to disorganized messages and negative health outcomes.

The failed response has caused grave damage to the president’s political outlook – with only reluctance from masks deepening the impression that Trump is not taking the epidemic seriously. Many of Trump’s closest allies now say privately that wearing a mask in public can help him emerge more in tune with the crisis. They fear that his failure to do so – and encouraging his supporters to do the same – could threaten the economic recovery that Trump relies on to fuel his re-election, because more outbreaks could back off from the reopening he badly needs to get a chance in November.

The Trump administration’s decision in the early days of the epidemic emerged with a recommendation not to wear masks as a critical step in a widely harmful national response. Even when it became clear that asymptomatic spread was causing the virus to spread quickly and calmly, there was no coordinated national effort to convince Americans that wearing masks could prevent infection.

The administration’s top public health experts defended their actions, saying it was necessary to prevent the operation of equipment that was few.

“I do not regret it,” said Dr. Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during Congressional testimony last week. “At the time, there was a dearth of equipment that our health care providers needed – who put themselves daily in harm’s way to care for patients. We didn’t want to shift masks and PPE away from them, for us to be used by people.”

However, just now, after months of crisis that shows no signs of abating, senior White House officials and the president’s allies are beginning to realize that if more Americans start wearing masks, the outbreak may slow.

White House officials say their messages this week will turn into convincing Americans that the virus will not calm down any time soon – but such steps as wearing masks can help contain it while the state learns to live alongside it.

“While there are outbreaks and we take care of the needs of those outbreaks, we have the appropriate infrastructure to deal with them,” said one of the officials in the preview of the new batch of messages.

However, after refusing to wear months to wear himself, distorting his electoral competitor by appearing masked in public places and stoking a cultural reaction against his use, it is not clear whether any attempt by the president to persuade people to cover their faces will prove effective.

On April 3, on Friday afternoon, Trump announced that the US Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to wear a mask when they left their home. But he immediately announced that he would not wear one by himself. Instead of encouraging Americans to respond to the recommendation, he suggested instead that they do what they wanted.

“With masks, it will be really voluntary,” the president said. “You can do this. You don’t have to. I choose not to.”

His announcement came days after heated staff meetings where operating room officials argued over whether to reverse the course and tell Americans to cover up. In the Oval Office, Trump expressed deep doubts that any American would wear a mask – and worried that advising them might cause panic.

Underestimated fears

In the early days of the epidemic, recommending masks to the general public was hardly a topic of debate among White House officials.

Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security advisor who coordinated the president’s policy in Asia, was an exception. A reporter with the China-based Wall Street Journal, which covered the outbreak of SARS, Pottinger lived in a country where the mask was routinely worn, and where the coronavirus began spreading everywhere.

According to current and former senior administration officials, Pottinger and some members of the National Security Council recommended to other members of the workforce in February that they wear the mask among the recommendations of Americans as the virus began to spread in the United States.

Pottinger and members of the National Security Council’s weapons of mass destruction team said providing data from South Korea and Japan indicated that widespread use of the mask could help slow the spread of the disease.

Domestic back and forth support was the persistent shortage of medical grade masks for hospital front-line workers, which states and the federal government sought to resolve with patchwork shipments and appeals to the private sector. Some White House officials fear that a blanket recommendation for Americans to use face caps could cause a rush to much-needed medical masks, worsening the already dangerous situation for hospital workers and first responders.

“The administration wanted the masks to go to health professionals and did not want to cause panic and people would buy the masks needed for the front lines,” said a former administration official who was present for the discussions. “This was part of the justification.”

However, this did not prevent Pottinger from wearing a mask himself in the White House, and encouraged others on the National Security Council to do the same. At some point in March – while the administration was still recommending not to wear the mask – council members received a shipment of blue surgical masks from Taiwan for use in the White House.

At the time, the CDC said on its website that it “does not recommend people who wear a face mask well to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19.”

Administration officials stated that Americans are not going out to buy masks: “It is not necessary for Americans to go out and buy masks,” Pence said during an appearance on CNN on March 1. In late February, General Surgeon Jerome Adams tweeted: People seriously – stop buying masks! They are not effective in preventing the common people from contracting HIV. “

In other cases, some administration officials went as far as to suggest that wearing a mask could increase the risk of infection for its wearer.

“You can increase your risk of getting (Coron virus) by wearing a mask if you are not a healthcare provider,” Adams said in an interview with Fox and Friends channel on March 2, people who don’t know how to wear them tend to touch their faces properly and can actually increase Coronavirus spread. “

By the end of March, a growing body of evidence had begun to emerge showing the virus spread asymptomaticly resulting in higher cases across the country. Senior officials at the Center for Disease Control of the White House said that strong guidelines – including a new recommendation on masks – are necessary to prevent the virus from spreading among asymptomatic people, according to people familiar with internal discussions.

People familiar with the documents said the agency sent notes to the White House outlining its recommended guidelines in the last week of March. They made it clear that they were recommended with facial covers – not medical masks.

But after receiving it, some Trump advisers warned that a recommendation nationwide could have negative side effects and advocated for something more limited in scope, perhaps only in the most affected areas.

Opinion was divided among officials. Some have questioned whether people in the United States – unlike citizens of Asian countries, where wearing a mask were already popular – may have covered their faces, considering it a cultural obstacle. One group raised the idea of ​​renaming “courtesy masks” to resume altruism in Americans.

Health experts, including Dr. Deborah Perks, feared that masks could calm people from abandoning other preventive measures such as social distancing. Some of Trump’s political advisers have raised a different concern: Was telling Americans to wear masks conveyed weakness at the moment when the president was adopting wartime?

The discussion took place in the meetings of the Coronavirus Task Force in the White House operations room but also in the Oval Office, where Trump seemed unenthusiastic about telling Americans to cover their faces and informed advisers that he would not be seen wearing one in public.

“This is being discussed very actively,” Fossey, the country’s chief infectious disease expert, told CNN at the beginning. “We have been actively discussing it today on the staff and I can assure you that it will be on the agenda tomorrow.” April. “Given the fact that we know that asymptomatic people transmit the infection clearly, it is logical that it is not a bad idea to do so.”

Masks are politicized

At one point, the debate spilled over into public opinion during a staff general briefing when Pyrex, who objected to a particular mask recommendation, cautioned against “having a false sense of security that this mask exclusively protects you from injury.”

One day later, Trump appeared – reluctantly, according to people familiar with the matter – to announce the new CDC’s recommendations on masks. But it was clear from the moment he said that he would not rely in the directive itself that the discussion on masks had never been.

Trump said: “I wear a face mask while greeting presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings and queens – I don’t know.” “Somehow, I don’t see it myself.”

This did not seem to happen, as did many of Trump’s supporters, who took the president’s refusal to wear a mask himself as a sign that appearing publicly with a covered face was a sign of weakness.

Over the course of April, May, and June, Trump did little to fight that impression and instead took advantage of a new cultural war, ridiculed his opponent Joe Biden for wearing a face mask when he appeared on Memorial Day to put a wreath.

“It looks as if his face is completely covered. It looks like he’s putting a bag on his face.” Trump told the Wall Street Journal

In a private session, Trump told his aides that wearing a mask would send a terrible message as he sought to show momentum in fighting the virus and reopening the economy. He also expressed concern about the re-use of his photos in a mask by his political opponents, accusing him of blackmail from this scourge.

While his campaign produced masks bearing the slogan “Keep a Great America”, aides were never sure that Trump would sign them for sale to the public and they didn’t appear on the campaign’s online store.

When Trump first got out of the White House on a visit to the Honeywell plant in Arizona he was producing respirators, he briefly put on a mask behind the scenes but he seemed uncomfortable and an executive told him he didn’t need to wear one.

Later, when he visited the Ford plant in Michigan where the mask was required to wear, the auto chief encouraged him to wear the mask and briefly wore one with the presidential seal. But later he removed it and told reporters that he “does not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

The White House insisted that because Trump tested regularly – as everyone who approached him – did not need to wear a mask, although Abbott’s test produced by the White House showed high rates of false negatives.

And his public reluctance to this issue also appears to cause confusion among his supporters over whether wearing a mask is really necessary: National poll from Quinnipiac University In mid-May, only 40% of Republicans found that everyone should be required to wear face masks in public, compared to 64% overall.

These numbers have improved over time, but recent polls still show a partisan split over the wisdom of wearing a mask. Pew Research Survey As of mid-June, 52% of Republicans showed that masks should be worn all or most of the time, compared to 86% of Democrats.

As the number of cases invaded the country increased, it became increasingly clear that many Republicans decided that a full embrace of wearing a mask was necessary.

Republican Party around the face on masks

Over the past week, top Republican officials and conservative media members – including those closely watched by the president – have suddenly turned to recommending masks, in some cases requiring it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a mandatory statewide order on Thursday requiring Texas people to wear masks in public. Vice President Mike Pence, whose masks-free visit to Mayo Clinic in May turned into a symbol of a comfortable White House stance, began to wear a dark blue number with a presidential stamp.

The adoption of surprising masks even by those politicians who once drafted the issue as a personal choice has added pressure on Trump to support wearing the mask with more force, according to several sources familiar with the discussions.

“There is more talk about using masks as a defense on the front lines,” said one of the participants in the discussions, adding that there were many perspectives shared and that the White House had not yet taken a course.

Meanwhile, senior Republicans in Congress have pushed the masks harder than Trump in recent days. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, posted a picture of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a blue surgical mask under the cowboy hat.

And she wrote “# RealNormasics”.

A top Republican aide said they viewed the masks as a key to preventing countries from closing again. Experts familiar with the talks said medical experts and the Task Force members have been stressing the importance of masks to White House officials recently, hoping they will agree to amplify the message.

While Trump still refuses to wear a mask in public, he changed his tone somewhat, as he appeared more suited to masks during a recent FOX Business Network interview and admitted that he wore a mask sometimes where social exclusion was impossible.

Trump said: “All I do.” “I think masks are good.”

However, full adoption of the mask wearing can be politically difficult for Trump, who repeatedly ridiculed his opponent in 2020 Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public and who described face caps as a sign of weakness.

People familiar with the White House thinking say Trump aides hope to move beyond the political aspect of wearing the mask and reformulate it as a real public health and safety concern, which is difficult for a president who appears to have sparked the political and cultural divisions of the mask he wears for months.

Trump remains a stronghold

It remains unclear what role the president will play in promoting the wearing of the mask. On Thursday’s appearance to promote positive job numbers, he briefly mentioned face coverage in the list of best practices to stop Covid from spreading.

But some of Trump’s top aides have begun to paraphrase the matter as a personal responsibility, hoping to put the burden on individuals to contain the virus – and thus, a quick reopening. In public appearances, officials have argued that the recent highs in cases are due to the failure of people to adhere to social divergence guidelines or hide recommendations – not early lifting stay-at-home orders that Trump has loudly encouraged.

On Sunday, Minister of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on “State of the Union” on CNN, “It is not a matter of reopening,” defending the White House to lift restrictions in states with high rates of infection. Azar claimed that the culprit is “what are our behaviors in that.”

“If we act irresponsibly, do not move socially, do not use face covers in places where we cannot move socially, if we do not practice proper personal hygiene, we will witness the spread of the disease.” He said.

On Sunday, Pence also sought to focus on the responsibility of Americans to wear masks – not the reopening the White House wanted.

On CBS television, he said, “The American youths were gathering in ways that might have ignored the guidance we provided at the federal level for all phases of the reopening.”

But aides’ pressure to individual responsibility seems complicated by Trump’s own behavior as the epidemic continues. After holding political events in Oklahoma and Arizona – where social estrangement was actively hampered, masking was absent and patients later – Trump headed an event on Mount Rushmore on Friday that brought 7,500 people to a stadium where turning away proved impossible and not everyone covered their faces.

Although Trump has finally started encouraging people to wear masks, although he does not wear someone himself, his son Donald Trump Jr. actively raises doubts about the effectiveness of masks against the coronavirus.

On Facebook, Trump Jr. posted a photo of a laboratory where scientists have been working on some hazardous material suits known as positive pressure suits. Text on the image says: “This is what the virologist is wearing to protect themselves from the virus. Don’t worry, though. Bandana might work too.”