The mastermind of “L Loco” striker Marcelo Bielsa returns Leeds to the English Premier League

Since his last Premier League game, Leeds has tried 15 managers to try to bring it back to its former glory days, but only the last, 64-year-old Argentine who was famous for being eccentric, then nicknamed “El Loco” (a madman), succeeded .

Marcelo Bielsa, whom Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino coaches are among his admirers, is now a respectable figure for fans of the North England team, a long ‘sleeping giant’ while sides across Benin in Manchester United and most recently Manchester City dominated the Premier League title race.

Since he was recruited by Italian owner Leeds Andrea Radrizani, Bielsa has turned the mid-table team in the second flight tournament to the title winners, playing his trademark of high pressure, attacking football that imposes incredible requirements on players but also produces results.

It was typical of Bielsa, who had comprehensive scouting and details of his opponents.

“I think he’s the best manager I’ve ever prepared in my life,” Manchester City president Guardiola was quoted as saying.

Another aspect was revealed during his first important season in Leeds, where he won the FIFA Fair Play Award for his team’s order to allow the Aston team to draw after scoring Leeds in a major clash with a Villa player injured.

This was followed by disappointment as Leeds stumbled late in the season after leading the ranking, slipping from the top two spots for auto-promotion, then losing 4-3 to Derby in the semifinals.

Many expected Belsa to leave, but in a season when the coronavirus stopped, Leeds drove to the promised Premier League ground and the huge financial rewards on offer.

Whether he can go a step further and achieve the kind of success the club enjoyed in the late 1960s and 1970s under Don Rivi’s leadership will be a point of discussion next season.

In a sad footnote, three of the club’s distinguished players from that era, 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry died during this extended season.

Radzani, who is said to be offering Bielsa a new and extended contract, hopes to succeed on the field. The club won the last title of the old English Premier League in the 1991-1992 season before the formation of the Premier League, but also to avoid the devastating financial turmoil that the club suffered in Beginning of the century.

In an attempt to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Leeds, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2002, exceeded their budget and paid a heavy price with the migration of superstars and relegation in 2004.

The club entered the administration and had an insult to the spells on England’s third trip before returning to the 24-team Competition Championship in 2010 as a runner-up in the first league and held a disappointing contract with a series of managers as well as an uncertainty off the field until Radrizzani restored some stability.

Winning the promotion is one thing, the Premier League is another, although Bielsa led the two teams in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys and Velez Sarsfield to three titles.

This was followed by the contract as a national coach of Argentina, and she won the gold medal for the side in the 2004 Olympics, and with Chile, La Rocha led to the 2010 World Cup with the support of her fans.

Returning to club football, Belsa enjoyed success in Athletic Bilbao in Spain, where he qualified against the strongest Spanish league, Barcelona and Real Madrid, reached the European League final and the Spanish Cup in 2012, and unfortunately lost both.

As manager of Marseille, Bielsa took them to the top of the French standings and finished fourth in his first season two days before a strange period in the Italian league Lazio, and left with ink hardly drying out his contract in a dispute over the player’s recruitment.

His last job before Leeds returned to France at Lille, to produce an old team with exciting alternatives like Arsenal star Nicholas Bibi.

Since taking over Leeds in June 2018, Bielsa has pursued a policy of nurturing young players and winning awards, with the title confirmed on Saturday with two matches remaining after defeats for West Bromwich Albion and Brentford competitors.