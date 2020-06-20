Photo copyright

In France, 36,000 villages, towns and cities held the first round of mayor elections in March, and the second round will eventually be held at the end of next week, after a delay of three months due to the coronary virus pandemic. Chris Buckman interviewed one of the optimists – Andre Trigano, who is not Roma.

“I hope I never apologize again because I didn’t die.”

That was the introduction I presented to the graceful, elegant, mayor of Pamir, in the foothills of the French Pyrenees – population, 16,000.

André Trigano is 94 years old and has held a public position for nearly 50 years.

He ranked first in the first round of elections in March, and if he wins the second round on June 28, he will be 101 years old at the end of his term.

There are other elderly deans holding onto the reins – including a 98-year-old stand for re-election in a village near Bordeaux – but no one has a completely colorful back story like Trigano’s.

Born in Paris in 1925, he was a teenager during the German occupation of the city in World War II. His parents, the Jewish immigrants from Algeria, advised him to flee by a police officer who lives in their building, and he told them that the Gestapo had placed a warrant for their arrest.

Chris Buckman

"Feudalist" André Trigano – City Hall in Pamir





They took over the mountainous region of Ariege in southern France, and Trigano joined the resistance. He forged documents to help allied soldiers – often shot down pilots – flee to Spain. He was arrested three times, but somehow escaped.

After the war, he chose to stay in the south and went to work.

His experiences during the occupation convinced him that the only way to prevent a repetition of past atrocities is to let people of different backgrounds and nationalities go on vacation together.

His father and older brother had set up a tent-making project before the war, and created a camping vacation project. The family then secured a contract to supply the tents to the newly created Club Med, and brother André Gilbert went to work for the company to become the CFO, then its president and general manager.

Getty Images

Andre Trejano's Tents from Club Med in the early years – grew more sophisticated in the second half of the sixties





Although Club Med is now famous for luxury hotels, during the first fifteen years of its existence, guests stayed in tents and grass huts, and Andre helped get some of the original tents – redundant tents in the U.S. Army for ten people that were plentiful after the war in Continental Europe and cheap. The idea was to provide simple group holidays in the sun, at sites like Majorca, Corfu and Djerba in Tunisia. The Club Med motto, which Andrei Trejano would approve and possibly help inspire, was that everyone was equal on vacation.

The tentmaking business flourished in Trigano, thanks in part to the French state’s decision in the mid-1950s to increase the paid vacation to three weeks per year. He became a major player in the foreign goods and caravan emblem industry in the 1970s, Le camping – c’est Trigano (Camping – it’s Trigano). Meanwhile, Andrei outdoor holiday company has collected dozens of camps in France, Spain and Portugal.

Cash helped him assemble a collection of 120 classic cars, including Citroens, Cadillacs, Triumphs, Rolls Royces and Excalibur.

Getty Images

Trigano collection of Citroens vintage at auction in 2016





But Tregano increasingly focused on politics, shifting this angle from the Pyrenees to his personal political fiefdom. He was the mayor of Pamir, the largest city in Areej, for 25 years. Before that he was the mayor of a smaller town, Maziris, for 24 years – and at the same time, for a period, a member of the National Parliament in Paris.

He says his personal wealth inspires confidence: people are less worried that he will try to use his position to make his own profit.

So why after all this time in the public office, is he running again?

He says he still has a lot of unfinished business, including plans to renovate the Pamiers Center, a pocket of poverty surrounded by dozens of factories that work overtime to manufacture parts for the aviation industry.

He says, “I go to sleep every night and wake up with twelve wonderful new ideas for the city.”

But his age was inevitably used against him by his competitors. The two you spoke to said it was time to go.

One of them – Marilyn Dossat, who runs a local bakery with 20 employees – but turned into an elderly autocrat, said he had done a lot for the town in the past.

Photo copyright

Chris Buckman

Tregano says he wants to renew the Pamiers Center between now and 2025





This explains Trigano’s joke about hope that he won’t have to apologize for not having died.

“Do I look clear? Does it make sense?” Rhetorically, he asks me an hour after the interview.

These young people – or at least, younger – The wishers should wait their turn, he says.

“When you build a 10-storey building, don’t change the architects after the fifth floor – that doesn’t make sense,” he laughs.

With his eyes dipped, he told me that he ran 19 different elections from the mayor to the regional council and parliament and lost only once.

“If anyone wanted my job, they would fight for it!”

