The mayor of Atlanta says it was positive for Covid-19

The Governor of Brazil’s State of Sao Paulo, João Doria, said on Monday that he wanted to avoid “the photos we saw in Rio de Janeiro and London” after the bars and restaurants in the state capital were reopened on Monday, and therefore strict rules would be put in place.

“We do not want to see the pictures that we saw in Rio de Janeiro and London in the city of Sao Paulo,” Doria told a news conference, adding that bars and restaurants should be closed by 5 pm. In order to “avoid crowds.”

Bars, restaurants and beauty salons reopened with restrictions on Monday in Sao Paulo, after closing since March 24. Restaurant establishments will now have seating areas after they are limited to delivery and reception services.

A decree issued by the city council of São Paulo states that bars and restaurants can work for six hours a day with a maximum capacity of 40%. Organizations, such as malls, that were already allowed to open in an earlier stage of the reopening plan, have been allowed to extend office hours from Monday.

Last Friday, the State of São Paulo also allowed the reopening of theaters, cinemas, cultural events and gyms in additional areas.

São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, leads the country in coronavirus infections and deaths. The state has registered 10,540 new cases and 56 deaths from the new Corona virus in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health minister. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the state of São Paulo has recorded 323,070 Covid-19 infections and 16,134 HIV-related deaths.