As coronary HIV infections escalated in the United States, the media quickly blamed: “Several Republican-led states that have moved quickly to reopen this spring at the urging of President Trump have seen new cases explode,” the New York Times reported.

However, a highly democratic California is already experiencing the largest number of new cases. Yes, Republican-led Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas are also experiencing problems. But the red-v.-blue model does not fit reality.

Last week, the U.S. saw a one-day record for more than 52,000 new cases of COVID-19.

After calculating June’s numbers as nearly a 50 percent increase in injuries, The Washington Post explained: “Countries that have taken an aggressive reopening approach have led the country in injury booms – along with California, the nation’s most populous state, where The leaders were more cautious. “

Most sunbaths see the same direction, but California is somewhat different? Funny: Six states, including Cali, experienced record increases in Wednesday’s cases – but Florida wasn’t the same. Why not mark it?

Many California fear that hospitals will overwhelm her, as Los Angeles County says it may run out of hospital beds and the intensive care unit within two to three weeks. In response, Gavin Newsom state governor restated restrictions in counties with more than 70 percent of the state’s population – by closing bars completely, closing indoor restaurants and even zoos. He is pushing the localities to cancel the fireworks on July 4th as well; Los Angeles County closed to its shores.

Once again: the other countries of the sun belt are retreating similarly to reopen them in severely affected provinces. It’s the same story – because the coronavirus doesn’t care in red or blue.

Indoor dining in Hick City was also suspended in New York City, while Michigan (led by a violent Democratic governor) closed indoor bar service in most parts of the state.

Altogether, 37 states are concerned after seeing cases of coronavirus infection rise on a weekly basis last week.

The good news is that deaths so far do not rise in the same way, while hospitals do not last long.

In April, the national daily death toll was often over 2000. Now it is around 600 and continues to decline. So the national surge in cases is worrisome, but not worrisome.

One of the reasons for this disparity is that young people – whose virus is less lethal – are driving the numbers. Half of the new California cases are under the age of 34. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the increase in his state is driven by people in their twenties, while Florida has seen an 18-year-old population and less than double the positive test rate.

All this means a continued reopening – albeit careful – remains the way to go, pending serious signs of danger. It doesn’t fit in with the ongoing Republican narrative of evil, but it follows numbers and science.