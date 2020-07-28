The Michigan juvenile facility: Harbin, Virginia, escaped from the US Marshall Network

Rashad Williams and Jabbar Ali Taylor. IBTimes Creative

After two weeks of stalking, the American Marshal recently arrested two juvenile “dangerous” fugitives who had escaped from a correctional facility in Virginia.

The fugitive, Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabbar Ali Taylor, 20, managed to overcome security at the Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia on July 13 when they fled the facility.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Williams was serving a sentence for injury and theft.

Escape Plan: How did Williams and Taylor escape?

According to the Virginia Juvenile Justice Department reports, the two planned to escape efficiently as they used a wire to strangle a correctional officer at the facility. They ran away with the keys after the officer lost consciousness. They escaped through a broken hole in a fence surrounding an escape vehicle outside the detention center.

According to the preliminary investigation and the pursuit of numerous evidence about their whereabouts, the duo were first discovered in Pennsylvania and then tracked down at Battle Creek Motel in Michigan.

The American Marshal said that the Fleeing Fugitive Task Force, led by the Marshal, arrested Williams and Taylor at about 5 pm on July 25 in 5,700 plots of Beckley Road.

First escape from the facility 20 years ago: Juvenile Justice Department

Valery Boykin, director of the Juvenile Justice Department, said it was the first escape from the facility in more than 20 years.

“The arrest of these fugitives this evening from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center is the result of the intense investigation efforts and patience demonstrated by federal and state law enforcement,” said Virginia State Police captain Richard Boyd.

“The fugitive Task Force members of the US Marshal Service, which includes Virginia state police, deserve praise for their exceptional and comprehensive work on this issue.