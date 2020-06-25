The Minister of Aviation says that about 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have false licenses

Speaking to the Pakistan National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that 262 pilots in the country “had not taken the test themselves” and had pushed someone else to sit on his behalf.

“They have no experience of flying,” he said.

Khan said that Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving domestic airlines – including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – as well as a number of foreign airlines.

PIA established all its pilots with false licenses, valid immediately.