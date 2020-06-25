The Minister of Aviation says that about 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have false licenses
Speaking to the Pakistan National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that 262 pilots in the country “had not taken the test themselves” and had pushed someone else to sit on his behalf.

“They have no experience of flying,” he said.

Khan said that Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving domestic airlines – including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – as well as a number of foreign airlines.

PIA established all its pilots with false licenses, valid immediately.

“Pakistan Airlines recognizes that counterfeit licenses are not just an issue for Pakistan Airlines, but are spread across the entire Pakistani aviation industry,” said spokesman Abdullah Khan, adding that some counterfeit pilots also fly to foreign airlines.

The results of the investigation were announced on Wednesday as part of a preliminary report on a plane crash that killed 97 people in the southern city of Karachi on May 22. A PIA plane crashed After taking off from Lahore, killing all but two passengers and crew on board.

Khan did not clarify whether the pilots on the PK 8303 hold fake licenses.

According to the report, the pilots were talking about the coronavirus and repeatedly ignored air traffic control warnings before the plane crashed into a residential area near the airport.

“The pilots were discussing the aura throughout the flight. They did not focus. They talked about the coronavirus and how their families were affected,” Khan said, adding that the pilots “were overconfident.”

According to Khan, air traffic controllers told the pilots three times that the plane was too high and they should not try to land, “but the captain did not heed these instructions.”

The pilots tried to try to land without lowering the landing gear.

“The plane touched the runway surface on its engines,” the report said. Runway motors rubbed, causing irreparable sparks and damage.

The report stated that the pilots pulled the plane in the air, but the damaged engines failed and caused the plane to crash.

