The Minister of Health warns of the spread of coronavirus in France

French Health Minister Olivier Ferrand arrives at the Grand Place before a reception that brought together 800 medical workers who assisted during the new Corona virus crisis in Paris on July 13. Rafael Lafarge / AFP / Getty Images

Coronavirus is increasing in France, according to the Ministry of Health, where at least 400 active “groups” of the virus have been reported across the country.

“This is reflected in the increase in the number of calls to distress doctors, visits to the emergency room, the number of gatherings and hospitalization,” the French Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that “this moderate increase is due to the fact that an insufficient percentage of patients with symptoms take a viral test and isolate themselves.”

French Health Minister Olivier Ferrand said in a television interview on Monday that there were concerns about the possibility of a return to the national health crisis, but stressed that the country was “very far” from a second wave.

“There are worrying signs that the epidemic has resumed on the national territory,” Ferran said, adding that “between 400 and 500 clusters” of coronavirus cases had been reported across the country, including the Mayan region which he visited on Monday.

“We are on a growing ramp in the circulation of the virus, even if we start from low pollution rates,” Ferran said.

“We are very far from [second] “Wave”.

According to Veran, the national reproductive rate of the virus is now “more than one”, meaning that infection rates are likely to rise again after months of decline as a result of social distraction and confinement measures.

As of Monday, a total of 176,754 coronavirus cases had been confirmed throughout France, with 30,177 deaths since the outbreak began.

At least 6,589 patients remain hospitalized with the Coronavirus, including 467 in intensive care.