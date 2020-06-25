The Ministry of Health says that three Mexican twins infected with coronavirus are in stable condition

Three twins were born in central Mexico City of San Luis Potosi and tested for the coronavirus on June 17 in compliance with early childbirth health protocols, according to state health minister Monica Rangel. Health authorities said the test results were positive three days later.
“The triplets we watch are stable. They are developing positively. One of them continues to use the antibiotic, but they are in good condition. We hope this will continue until they can be reunited with their parents soon,” Rangel said on Wednesday at a news conference. .
According to Rangel, both of my three parents are negative twins of the coronavirus. She said they were able to see their newborn babies through video calls.
“What we need to consider is perhaps a situation [the virus] It is transmitted by the placenta. This is not something we can be sure of. Those are the theories that we should look at. It is a new virus. “There is still no literature available internationally on this issue, but it is worth reviewing,” Rangel said.
CNN contacted San Luis Potosí state health services to obtain any additional information on how triplets contracted with the coronavirus but had not yet received an answer.
Mexico closes 200,000 cases of corona virus. On Tuesday, the state set another daily record of confirmed cases, with the Ministry of Health reporting 6,288 new cases. This brings the total of the country to 191,410.
The ministry said that there were 793 new deaths from the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 23,377.
They said they are investigating several possible sources of infection, such as breast milk. Officials said one of the children had a respiratory infection, but “responds well to antibiotics.”
“Now we have a negative result from the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] Rangel said that the tests conducted on both parents, and the situation is more relevant, not only to the investigation carried out by our state doctors, but to global research on the behavior of the virus itself.
The triplets were born at Ignacio Morones Brito Hospital.
You may also like
It’s like visiting Paris after closing
Kweichow Moutai: The world’s alcohol brand has now become the largest public company on the mainland of China
Pre-sale shares: Gold prices rose due to fears of coronavirus cases
Olympus comes out of the camera
The Chinese GPS competition Beidou is now fully operational after the final satellite launch