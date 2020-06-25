The Ministry of Health says that three Mexican twins infected with coronavirus are in stable condition

Three twins were born in central Mexico City of San Luis Potosi and tested for the coronavirus on June 17 in compliance with early childbirth health protocols, according to state health minister Monica Rangel. Health authorities said the test results were positive three days later.

“The triplets we watch are stable. They are developing positively. One of them continues to use the antibiotic, but they are in good condition. We hope this will continue until they can be reunited with their parents soon,” Rangel said on Wednesday at a news conference. .

According to Rangel, both of my three parents are negative twins of the coronavirus. She said they were able to see their newborn babies through video calls.

“What we need to consider is perhaps a situation [the virus] It is transmitted by the placenta. This is not something we can be sure of. Those are the theories that we should look at. It is a new virus. “There is still no literature available internationally on this issue, but it is worth reviewing,” Rangel said.