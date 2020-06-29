The Mississippi state legislature passes a bill to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag in a historic vote

The legislation – which passed the House of Representatives in a 91-23 vote and the state’s Senate by 37-14 votes – came as Mississippi lawmakers were considering changing their flag for weeks amid ongoing protests over racial justice across the country. The flag, first adopted in 1894, contains red, white, and blue stripes with the emblem of the Confederate battle in the corner.

State Representative, Jeramy Anderson, a Democrat from Moss Point, praised her Sunday passage as a “historic moment”.

“I thank those who have approached us and who have encouraged with determination and determination the civil rights movement movement that helped bring us to this day,” he said. chirp. “What a beautiful moment of unity.”

That message was echoed by Rep. Zakia Summers, Democratic State Tweet, “I am just through the brides of the state flag located at the entrance to the house room!”

“This is a long time coming,” Derek Johnson, president of NAACP, told CNN newspaper Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening.

“Finally, Mississippi decided to be one of the fifty states, not the only country that still bears the slogan of a secluded society,” he said.

Sunday’s vote came after the House and Senate passed a resolution on Saturday to start the flag-changing process.

After these votes, the grandson of Jefferson Davis’ grandson, Bertram Hayes-Davis, approved the possible change of the Mississippi flag, saying that “the science of battle has been hijacked” and “does not fully represent the residents of Mississippi.”

“It is historical and related to heritage, there are a lot of people looking at it this way, and God blessed them for this heritage. So put it in a museum and respect it there or put it in your house, but the science from Mississippi must represent the entire population, and I’m glad we will finally do this Change, ”Hayes Davis told CNN Anna Cabrera in the Newsroom on Saturday.

The flag of the Confederacy, its symbols, and statues that commemorate the Confederate leaders have divided the country for a long time. Critics call the flag a symbol representing war to support slavery, while supporters describe it as a sign of southern pride and heritage.

The symbols have become increasingly an invitation to rally white believers.

In recent weeks, the death of George Floyd has removed – by demonstrators in some cases and city leaders in others – controversial statues and confederate symbols that have bothered some residents for decades, if not longer,.

Floyd, 46, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis. During his arrest, Floyd was held by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for more than eight minutes.

He announced his death shortly thereafter. His death, which was videotaped, sparked widespread protests across the United States, as people called for an end to police brutality against people of color.

