The much-needed Mets victory includes many injury fears

ATLANTA – Only when the Mets were to be allowed to enjoy the running gift for their desired victory and the desired victory, the players began to leave on Monday night.

There were no unsubscribe options.

Dean Rosario pulled off the field before the third half with a left four-legged tight. After two rounds, Robinson Kano pulled out in the left thigh. The victims came after a pre-workout with Jeff McNeill who suffered a tight lower back and was scratched from the squad.

The Mets team beat Jacob Degrum, 7-2, over Braves at Truist Park to score a five-match losing streak, but now comes the potential challenge of trying to fill in the key points of the field. Monday’s match with Luis Gilorm finished third, Andres Jimenez in Short Stop and Brian Dosier were in second place.

But the brave suffered the greatest blow with the loss of Ace Mike Soroka, who had to be helped from the field in the third game with a visible ankle injury after the collapse on the field when he broke to cover the first base.

Cano was 2 vs. 2 with three RBIs and raised the average hitting to 0.412 before departure, but Mets also did not want to consider an extended extension without cutting off a major lineup McNeil and Rosario, after Yoenis Cespedes on Sunday told the team he had picked in the season.

DeGrom lasted six turns and allowed the two runners to gain in five strokes with 10 strokes and one walk to win. DeGrom tied with Tom Seaver for most of its beginnings in franchise history (25) with at least 10 strikes and one or fewer walks.

Travis de Arnaud continued to hit the Met throwing, smashing a single goal in the fifth game against his previous method. The explosion was the first allowed by Degrom since 9 September last season when Wilmer faced Flores against him. D’Arnaud accomplished the series’s biggest hit, double the rules loading against Seth Lugo on Friday which put Braves ahead in the eighth in the Mets Bullpen collapse.

Justin Wilson scored the biggest score in Monday’s game, retiring Freddy Freeman against the bathtub after Jeurys Familia loaded the rules and was removed two outlets. Jared Hughes offered the last two goals without goals in his first appearance on MetS. Veteran right hunter was added to the list on Sunday after he lost a summer camp after testing and positive symptoms of COVID-19.

The Mets team progressed 3-0 in third place, when J.D. Davis beat the founder of the first base. Soroka broke up to cover the bag and fell to the ground before getting help from the field. Lefty entered Chris Rossin and walked Dominic Smith before Wilson Ramos cast a single RBI single.

The rally started against Soroka with Rosario’s single song, as he raced all the way to base three on Marcell Ozuna’s foul in the left field. After Brandon Nemo walked, Michael Conforto hit a single RBI song. Kanno’s two-track single after walking to Peter Alonso strengthened Mets’ lead to 3-0.

Kano presented the RBI song in fifth place before Ramos removed the fence in the right-center for his first time in the season, a blast twice in a fifth putting the brave in a 7-0 pit.