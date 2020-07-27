The National Guard’s lead will fight senior administration officials over the decision to release the protesters near the White House

The testimony prepared by the commander of the National Guard, DC Adam de Marco, who is scheduled to appear before a hearing on Tuesday, defies Attorney General William Barr’s statement of the distinction.

De Marco is expected to say: “The protesters were behaving peacefully and exercising their rights to the first amendment,” adding that he was surprised that the clearing process had begun before 7 pm. The curfew was imposed on ET by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Boozer.

Barr had previously defended the use of force to purify protesters, saying his decision to disperse the protesters had followed signs that the crowd had “become increasingly unstable.” He said the removal had nothing to do with the filming presented by President Donald Trump minutes later, as he walked across Lafayette Square to carry a Bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged in protests. The night before.

However, DeMarco’s testimony says that Barr and other officials arrived at Lafayette Square at 6:05 pm, adding that the public prosecutor noticed the protesters and “seemed to be consulting with Park police officers.” DeMarco’s testimony indicates that he was not part of that meeting, and instead he briefed the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie.