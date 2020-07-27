Trump shares a message describing peaceful protesters as "terrorists"
The National Guard’s lead will fight senior administration officials over the decision to release the protesters near the White House

By Arzu / July 28, 2020

The testimony prepared by the commander of the National Guard, DC Adam de Marco, who is scheduled to appear before a hearing on Tuesday, defies Attorney General William Barr’s statement of the distinction.

De Marco is expected to say: “The protesters were behaving peacefully and exercising their rights to the first amendment,” adding that he was surprised that the clearing process had begun before 7 pm. The curfew was imposed on ET by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Boozer.

Barr had previously defended the use of force to purify protesters, saying his decision to disperse the protesters had followed signs that the crowd had “become increasingly unstable.” He said the removal had nothing to do with the filming presented by President Donald Trump minutes later, as he walked across Lafayette Square to carry a Bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged in protests. The night before.

However, DeMarco’s testimony says that Barr and other officials arrived at Lafayette Square at 6:05 pm, adding that the public prosecutor noticed the protesters and “seemed to be consulting with Park police officers.” DeMarco’s testimony indicates that he was not part of that meeting, and instead he briefed the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie.

“At around 6:20 pm, after Attorney General and General Millie Lafayette left, Park Police issued the first three warnings to the protesters, directing them to disperse,” Di Marco said.

After CNN and other news outlets reported that Barr had ordered the purification of the area, Barr He told the Associated Press He did not give “tactical orders”.

Bar said: “So my position was accomplishing this, but I didn’t say,” Go do it. “

DeMarco says he was not informed that Trump would visit the church in the cleared area.

“The president’s arrival was a complete surprise, as we were not told that he would enter our sector,” says DeMarco’s certification.

Senior Trump administration officials have claimed that the use of force is justified against demonstrators who have described them as violence, despite eyewitness accounts objecting to this description.

Trump shared a Twitter message indicating the protesters were “terrorists”, and Home Secretary David Bernhardt told House Speaker Natural Resources Raul Gregalva from Arizona that the protesters were “attacking law enforcement with missiles while threatening to storm safe areas.”

This story is broken and will be updated.

