The National Guard’s lead will fight senior administration officials over the decision to release the protesters near the White House

The testimony prepared by the commander of the National Guard, DC Adam de Marco, who is scheduled to appear before a hearing on Tuesday, defies Attorney General William Barr’s statement of the distinction.
De Marco is expected to say: “The protesters were behaving peacefully and exercising their rights to the first amendment,” adding that he was surprised that the clearing process had begun before 7 pm. The curfew was imposed on ET by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Boozer.
However, DeMarco’s testimony says that Barr and other officials arrived at Lafayette Square at 6:05 pm, adding that the public prosecutor noticed the protesters and “seemed to be consulting with Park police officers.” DeMarco’s testimony indicates that he was not part of that meeting, and instead he briefed the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie.
“At around 6:20 pm, after Attorney General and General Millie Lafayette left, Park Police issued the first three warnings to the protesters, directing them to disperse,” Di Marco said.
Bar said: “So my position was accomplishing this, but I didn’t say,” Go do it. “
DeMarco says he was not informed that Trump would visit the church in the cleared area.
“The president’s arrival was a complete surprise, as we were not told that he would enter our sector,” says DeMarco’s certification.
Senior Trump administration officials have claimed that the use of force is justified against demonstrators who have described them as violence, despite eyewitness accounts objecting to this description.
This story is broken and will be updated.
You may also like
Coronavirus: The UK advises against unnecessary travel to the Spanish islands
The European Central Bank confirms receiving a BCCI letter on IPL 13 hosting; Wait for the response of the indian government
Kyrie Irving funds WNBA players who chose not to participate in the season
The positive test for the positive White House official worries the allies
Coronavirus: The entire English football season 2020-21 can be played in low-capacity stadiums