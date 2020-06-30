The NBA coach will not be allowed to pass this summer

According to industry sources, Knicks’ hope to regulate mandatory online travel agencies has been shattered this summer.

The eight teams not involved in the restart of Orlando were pressing for mandatory organized team activities to compensate for the loss of the Orlando restart. But the NBA and its players ’union will not allow any of them to be mandatory, according to the sources.

Some sources say that some teams – not Knicks – pushed for the one-place summer league championship with the eight teams, but the huge COVID-19 protocols in Orlando are so complex that they cannot be applied to random teams.

NBPA director Michael Roberts alluded to concerns about OTAs about “deleting 8” during a conference call on Friday, but he did not rule that out.

“Frankly, while I estimate there will be a little bit of temporary layoffs, I think there are some things that these teams can do to get players who are not playing some [benefit] Roberts said by not being involved in Orlando. “But unless we can replicate the protocol that was developed for Orlando in every way, I will be – I am now tame – suspicious.”

The concern lies in practicing the eight teams in their facilities, then allowing players to go home to their families. This is in breach of the rules followed by the 22 teams in the Orlando bubble, scheduled to start on July 7.

According to sources, Knicks was only interested in organizing a week of mini camp with their young players after late July and didn’t want matches. This way the new coach can feel his team before the camp opens on November 6.

The league did not exclude the informal training of the group identification team, based on the distant social state laws, but only voluntarily and with strict guidelines, according to sources. Currently, “Delete 8” is allowed to conduct individual exercises in their training facilities like the other 22 clubs.

The crown of Gibson and Frank Nettelekina was at the Knicks facility in Tarrytown on Friday. Mitchell Robinson, Kenny and Putin all work there.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum indicated that it is still possible to arrange voluntary group exercises in the future.

“We want to meet the same criteria, and there have been discussions we had with the Players Union about how to apply and whether we can do this or not,” Tatum said. “We know this is something our teams want to do, which some players like to do. It has to be done the right way. We will continue to have these conversations.”

Roberts said teams like Nix could find ways to train young players. Over the summer, Knicks sent coaches to the players’ hometown.

“I think our teams are incredibly smart and creative and can find ways to engage players, if not now, before the season starts,” said Roberts. “But I’m very concerned, frankly, our players and teams are very concerned about any game that does not have the same safety and health guarantees that we made to teams in Orlando. You never say, but there is a standard that must be met.”