The new Lizzo video “Soulmate” includes five wonderful guests

It made Megan the Stallion 2019 known as “Hot Girl Summer” – and now Liso Leaves its mark on 2020 messy with the message of self-love.

On Friday, the 32-year-old acted with Fab Five to restart Netflix’s famous “Queer Eye” to release new photos of her song “Soulmate”.

Lizzo released “Soulmate” over a year ago in the album “Cuz I Love You”, which The singer and musician received three Grammy Awards.

But now, the new animated clip shows Lizzo promoting the message you’ve always defended: the love of the person you are. In it, she goes on the Self Love Lane to show her own journey to reach the same point.

In the video, she encounters every member of the Netflix series, which helps her boost her value. For example, fashion expert Tan France adds an appearance to her wardrobe, while beautician Jonathan Van Ness dances with her and gives her a stylish new hairstyle.

Amidst all this, food expert Anthony Borowski allowed to play with a Corgi puppy.

Of course, the message is not just about Liso. From the start of her rapid rise to fame, she has sought to inspire this same message in all of her fans. The latest developments, TikTok released a video In June, she told her physical fans that her ideal body type is what she already has. But this new video with Fab Five also gives a clear nod to Pride, which is always celebrated in June, and also appears to spread positive messages to the LGBTQ community.

She sings: “True love is not something you can buy on your own.” True love finally happens when [you’re] by yourself.”