The New York Times has removed some employees from Hong Kong with the Security Act bringing cold to the media

When it was announced that it would transfer its digital news operation to Asia – nearly a third of its employees in Hong Kong – to Seoul, the newspaper said the security law means “it is wise to set up contingency plans and start diversifying our editorial team across the region.”

The new law, which entered into force on July 1, criminalizes secession, sabotage, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Officials previously said this would affect a small handful of Hong Kong residents, while critics have pointed to its wide scope and unspecified crimes as a cause for concern.

While an internal e-mail announcement about the Times move had been sent overnight, some staff members in the newspaper in Hong Kong learned of the situation Wednesday morning as news of the decision was widely reported on Twitter, before the directors could address them, a source with knowledge of the announcement said.

With strong protection for freedom of expression, proximity to mainland China, and generous visa policies, Hong Kong has long been a major media hub in Asia. Multiple outlets build their regional operations in the city, including CNN, Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse (AFP), Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.

Cold growing

The new security law has caused concern within the Hong Kong media community, due to its new sweeping crimes Unspecified proposals for more “supervision and regulation” of journalists in the city.

Article 4 of the law states that “freedom of speech, press, publication, assembly, assembly, march, and demonstration” will be protected. But it also criminalizes the diversion of “state secrets,” which is a mysterious term commonly used in China to cover a range of issues considered in the national interest that were used in the past to imprison journalists on the mainland. This can deter journalists and sources from reporting or collaborating on stories related to government affairs.

Officials denied that the law was vague and pointed to the protection described in it. In response to a question from the city’s Foreign Correspondents Club Advance in this month On whether the government can guarantee freedom of the press, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that if “Hong Kong journalists can give me a 100% guarantee that they will not commit any wrongdoing under this national legislation, I can do the same.”

In response to a question about CNN’s press freedoms at a press conference about the law soon after his age, Lam said that people would be free to criticize him, including journalists. But she cautioned, “If there is more, if you are involved in organizing or colluding then this is another matter. It is a matter of evidence and law.”

Of particular concern to many reporters is how a new law enforcement committee will work to manage the media, and whether greater supervision will mean setting up Chinese-style press visas. These visas are strictly controlled and may be difficult to obtain. The government has also in the past refused to renew work permits for some journalists based on mainland China, forcing them to effectively leave the country.

Sources familiar with the situation said that many media outlets in the city, including The Times, are experiencing delays in obtaining new visas. It is unclear whether this was due to the new law, or due to other conditions such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are no other major foreign news agencies that have not gone beyond The Times in preparing to move some operations out of town, but talks are continuing between employees and managers in many outlets.

Several employees on the Wall Street Journal said that managers were in initial consultations with employees about potential preferences for cities outside Hong Kong, if they were to move into the future, but there were no immediate plans to do so. A source told AFP that the government-funded French News Agency, which has major operations in the city, is also studying its position.

When asked about CNN’s stance, the spokesman said, “There are no plans to move from Hong Kong at this time.”

“If our ability to work there becomes vulnerable, then of course we will review that,” they added.

Many organizations will hate leaving Hong Kong, with strong transport links to both China and the rest of Asia and lower taxes. While Singapore is used as a base of operations by some outlets, including the BBC, its own record of press freedom is less than perfect. Other regional capitals, such as Tokyo, are more expensive to work in and it may be difficult to obtain visas for employees.

The New York Times said it “considered Bangkok, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo” and that “South Korea eventually proved attractive, among other reasons, its friendliness to foreign business and independent press and its central role in many major Asian news stories.”

Self-censorship

While the new security law may lead to international media leaving the city or reducing its operations in Hong Kong, the situation is more serious for the local press.

in that Annual Report About the city’s freedom of the press, which was published last week, the Hong Kong Journalists Association warned that “the already limited room for freedom of expression, freedom of publication and freedom of the press will be severely curtailed” by law.

“In the past, many journalists were imprisoned for violating the National Security Law of mainland China because of their reports or articles,” Hong Kong President Chris Young said.

The report found that even before the law was enacted, press freedom in Hong Kong had fallen to a record low, in the wake of ongoing and often frequent protests against the government last year and multiple incidents involving journalists and the police.

“The decline is the most severe since the survey was launched in 2013,” the association said. “Both the public and journalists have expressed their concerns about the personal safety of journalists when covering the news.”

Concerns about the security law go beyond reports about protests or Hong Kong independence supporters. In particular, new violations of “state secrets” have raised the alarm due to the widespread way in which they have been applied in China in the past to stifle reporting of corruption and government misconduct.

“The problem is that what constitutes a” state secret “or intelligence is undefined, but it will ultimately be decided by the CEO (of Hong Kong),” said an investigative reporter with a prominent port in Hong Kong. “The damage to the press is greater when it is not.” It is called the “red line” or the operating space is unclear, so news editors and journalists will be subject to self-censorship, for fear of going through what may become illegal, when the government decides to do so.

The reporter, who asked not to be named to speak freely about the law, added, “The essence of the investigation report is to reveal the violations committed by the government or its officials or others in positions of power. Often, the stories that we produce are unfavorable in relation to the government’s position, they often disrupt The status quo, which leads to intense public interest, scrutiny, or “hatred,” the latest of which is a crime under the law. “