The NFL and Player Association have reached agreement on a return-to-play plan

As players plan to report to the training camp in the coming days, the NFL and the NFL players have finalized their plan to return.

Under the agreement, this year’s salary ceiling will remain the same – at $ 198.2 million – and potential financial losses due to COVID-19 will be distributed over a four-year period, according to ESPN.

The potential financial strike, likely to be driven by empty stadiums and related sales losses, will reportedly spread by accepting a salary less than 2021-24. The economy was reported to have been one of the biggest obstacles to reaching an agreement.

The cap could not drop below $ 175 million next year, but could be raised if revenue was better than expected, according to the report.

Players have the option to opt out of the season, but they have seven days from the time the agreement is formally signed to make their decision.

“The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing the 2020 season safe and complete, and it reached its climax with the Super Bowl,” the league said in a statement.

The owners unanimously approved the proposal, and union representatives voted to proceed with the plan, making the deal formal.

“Our NFLPA House of Representatives voted to adopt the proposed amendments to the Collective Bargaining Agreement of 2020 by number 29-3 to protect our player’s health, safety, and financial well-being,” the union said in a statement.

It is unclear which players’ representatives voted against the proposal.

The NFL will start training camp on time and as planned. As part of the league’s slow “ramping up” process, all four season games have been eliminated.