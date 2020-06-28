The NHL quirk project may keep the best shots of the worst teams in the league

Sorry, tears are not shed here on the plight of the Red Wings, whose bad season was not more historic than the fourth selection of the project due to the way the Table Tennis balls bounced off the lottery on Friday.

Do you think the Detroit organization, always arrogant in good times, was agonized when Avalanche 2016-17, with the same bad wings this year, also slipped to fourth place outside the lottery while demons, who scored 22 points more than Colorado, scored first choice?

By the way, wouldn’t you say that Colorado was alright with just a Cale Makar three-point tab after selecting Nico Hischier’s demons? Who do you think goes first on a rework project; Headquarters, Miro Heiskanen (third to Dallas) or Elias Peterson (fifth to Vancouver)?

I wrote a few weeks ago that the lottery should have been limited to the seven dwarves of the NHL who had been removed from the Hub-Bubble 24’s extraordinary splendor which was initially due to start at the end of July. Consequently, the lottery would have been limited to Detroit, Ottawa, San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, New Jersey, and Buffalo, with sharks chosen by Senators. It seemed fair to me.

But the NHL went his own way, designed a system to create some intrigue, and spent every 0.2 scary seconds on it.

I have long denounced against the draft system that irreversibly rewards incompetence and encourages bad team administrations to do everything in their power for a few years to collect a series of high draft options. She worked for Pittsburgh. She worked for Chicago. It didn’t work well with Edmonton or Buffalo, right, or most flotsam at the bottom of the NHL ocean?

The system that moves an 18-year-old marquee to settlement outposts that are often marked by dysfunction does not provide any service to anyone (other than management groups that inherited a fault and created and continued to perform it). Did the NHL help that Stephen Stamkos, first in 2008, go to playoffs once in his first five years, or did John Tavares, a year later, also go to championship once in his first five years?

Who helps Taylor Hall, for the first time in 2010, not take part in the playoffs until his ninth season? Ryan Nugent Hopkins, he had not succeeded a year after that until his seventh year. Conor MacDavid, for the first time in 2015, was hidden from an international point of view as he plays in the team that made the qualifiers once in his first four seasons and Jacques Eichel, the second in that season, has not yet succeeded in five years.

So good not only for Alexis Lavrenier, the Rimouski Pavilion which is the first choice made this year, so much so that it will not be handed over to gloomy conditions, but good for all of us who may actually enjoy the young player from his talent to work with a decent team.

The hard cover penalizes success, and the flat hard cover that will be a feature of the new CBA that is expected to come into force next season, will be more brutal in shrinking the big teams. The expansion project rules success success. The project is penalized for success and rewards incompetence.

But once, in the midst of a global pandemic, the NHL stumbled into something different. A reasonably respected team, and perhaps better yet, will win the first general selection and be happy to incorporate Lafreniere into the squad.

And I think I’m big enough to remember that when the NHL wanted to keep the 2020 draft before resuming play, the lottery designed for this event would have ensured that the red wings were not drafted in less than a second.

And the assurance from Bill Daley is that if COVID-19 prevents the qualifying round from being played until completion, the next eight teams in reverse order to the percentage of points when the season stops on March 12 will be tied for the first public choice.

This means that Canadians, black hawks, coyotes, wilderness, warplanes, rangers, flames, and cheetahs will have a 12.5 percent chance of picking the first overall.

Doug Wilson and Kevin Lowe were the best two defenses not in the hockey hall until the commission picked them up on Wednesday, and Jarum Ignla and Marianne Hausa deserve their first-year eligibility. There are no issues there, or with the election of the famous Canada goalkeeper Kim Saint-Pierre, Olympic gold medal winner three times and world champion IIHF five times.

But Alexander Muglini’s constant contempt is baffling. Not too puzzling but annoying is deleting Mike Kennan, who belongs to any objective scale, and without a doubt if Pat Quinn is a supervising member. But voting is a self-exercise, and when it is held behind closed doors by an 18-member committee that led to secrecy, there is a cloud hanging on the process. The first rule to join the selection committee is not to talk about the selection committee.

I’m not necessarily a less common maqam man, as in, if Player A exists, then Player B. You simply don’t want to pick someone because it might be on par with the player you might consider the least deserving of the hall.

But this one. Why Dickie Duff, 283 goals, 289 assists, 572 points in 1030 games in Hockey Hof while Dean Prentice, 391 goals, 469 assists, 860 points in 1378 games, is not it?

Yes, Duff had six cup winners (two in Toronto, four in Montreal) while Prentice was not at all. But Prentice spent the first 13 seasons of his career with Original Six Rangers and Bruins. How do you think Duff would have done sad blouses?

Well, I will tell you. He scored 20 points (7-13) in 43 games during his tenure in the mid-1960s between the time he arrived in New York as part of Andy Bathgate’s package and left in trade with Montreal that brought Ernie Hickey back.