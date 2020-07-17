The only three countries have more than a million cases

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a boy at a free government testing center in Hyderabad, India on July 17. Noah Selam / AFP / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, India exceeded one million cases, becoming the third country in the world to do so, after the United States and Brazil.

In the three countries, the epidemic is destroying health care systems, economies and the daily lives of the population.

United State It has the largest number of cases in the world, with more than 3.5 million cases recorded since the epidemic began. There was more than 77,000 new cases Today alone.

The new daily cases more than tripled within a few weeks. The figure was hovering around 25,000 in mid-June.

Heavily affected countries bring hundreds of medical staff from other states for assistance, and hospitals run out of intensive care beds. In Arizona and Texas, the severely damaged counties brought refrigerated trucks as the morgue was full.

in Brazil, Cases increase by tens of thousands every day. The country now has 2,012,151 deaths and 76,668 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The administration has been criticized for its handling of the epidemic. President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive last week, described the virus as just a “small flu”. He criticized local leaders who imposed closings, and implicitly indicated that they were inflating the death toll to make the federal government’s response look bad.

Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Health is being run by an active military man with no public health experience, who was appointed interim minister two months ago.

in India, The Ministry of Health has reported 1,003,832 injuries and more than 25,600 deaths. There is also an increase in the number of injuries, as it recorded its highest daily jump in new cases between Thursday and Friday.

Across the country, critically ill patients Is pushed away Public and private hospitals due to a shortage of beds, staff, and equipment, as healthcare infrastructure is under pressure.

The poorest citizens are The most affected. About 74 million people live from shoulder to shoulder in crowded urban slums, where there is little running water or sanitation and Social distance is impossible.