The opening match at night in the American Football League was postponed due to Covid-19 positive tests

Five test results by five Nashville players have shown a positive HIV infection since they arrived in Orlando, Florida, last week. Players got positive results last weekend, and the other three got positive results on Monday night.
Additionally, four other players received inconclusive test results and required more tests.
The two clubs were scheduled to play on Wednesday as the league kicks off in the championship that begins the season at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Florida.
The League will assess the participation of the Nashville Club in the championship after the results of additional tests. More details about the date of this match will be announced later.
“Let’s make one thing really clear and fast. No matter what ultimately happens in the #MLSisBack Championship, we’ll 100% support any player, or the whole club, if they can’t participate. We want the best for them, not the best for us “.
On Monday, MLS FC pulled Dallas out of the tournament after ten players and one staff member tested positive for the virus. MLS Players Association recognized the complex nature of hosting the tournament during the epidemic.
“Directing FC Dallas out of the competition in Orlando reminds us of the difficult circumstances involved in returning to work in all sports amid this epidemic,” the association wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.
CNN asked MLSPA to comment after the Nashville SC news.
