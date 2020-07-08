The opening match at night in the American Football League was postponed due to Covid-19 positive tests

American Football League MLS is the tournament again The League announced in a statement on Tuesday that the match between the Nashville and Chicago Fire clubs had been postponed.

Five test results by five Nashville players have shown a positive HIV infection since they arrived in Orlando, Florida, last week. Players got positive results last weekend, and the other three got positive results on Monday night.

Additionally, four other players received inconclusive test results and required more tests.

The two clubs were scheduled to play on Wednesday as the league kicks off in the championship that begins the season at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Florida.