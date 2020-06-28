The police closed two illegal parties in London

Photo copyright

The police broke up two illegal parties during another night of illegal gatherings in London.





The police broke up two illegal parties during another night of illegal gatherings in London.

The dispersal areas were placed in the common Clapham Common and Tooting Bacon to remove crowds that caused “major disturbances” on Saturday night.

The districts allow uniformed officers additional powers to order people to leave the area and not return.

Met said that unlicensed music events were “illegal” and “unregulated” and would be closed by officers.

She said the police are “building relationships” with local communities while continuing illegal street parties.

Things were thrown at the officers as they tried to disperse the crowds at Notting Hill





On Friday, unauthorized events took place in Newham and one in Kinsale, then moved to Maida Valley.

On Wednesday, more than 20 police officers were injured during clashes at an illegal street party in Brixton and on Thursday night, officers threw objects while trying to break up a party in Notting Hill.

The police attended the latest illegal events and stayed in the Clapham Common and Totting Bacon rumors until people left.

Mitt said: “We understand the impact of this on the local community, and officers will remain in both scenes until the events are cleared.”

She said that unlicensed music events are organized gatherings covered by different legislation for people who are not socially distant in the gardens.

The chief of staff, Mitt Javed, said: “We are maintaining an important police presence in London tonight.

“This is because over the past week we have witnessed a series of unlicensed music events happening all over London, some of which have descended into chaos.

“These events are illegal and disorganized and we will take a very firm stand against them,” he added.