The Portuguese search for Madeleine McCann’s guide to wells

A local law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that the searches last Thursday were related to the investigation into the disappearance of McCann, but as far as the source knew, no new information was discovered.

Witnesses in Bodens village near Praia da Luz told CNN that the Portuguese judicial police (PJ) and National Guard officers as well as at least one diver from the fire department were involved.

McCann was 3 years old when she lost in 2007 while on vacation with her family in Praia da Luz. Prosecutors in Germany recently said they have evidence that might link a man to the case, the first major movement in the long-standing and prominent case after years of slight progress.

The wells are located about 15 minutes from Praia da Luz, on a road that leads to a semi-secluded beach that is popular with foreigners, especially among those traveling in camper vans.