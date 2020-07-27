The positive test for the positive White House official worries the allies

Banners are displayed during an informational tour of the upcoming National Democratic Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, on Tuesday, January 7. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention will be held next month for four nights between 17 and 20 August, and CNN can now confirm that every night of the programs will take place from 9 pm. Until 11 pm

The decision to limit TV programs to just two hours of prime time every night is one of the most visible signs so far of how this unconventional year in the age of coronavirus epidemic has been compared to previous agreements, usually full of different events and speakers for several hours each day. Politico was the first to report the shortening of prime-time programming hours for the Democratic Conference.

Given this decision, it goes without saying that the speaking slots and different syllables will simply not be as long as they were in previous agreements so they could try to contain as much as possible – and many speakers -.

Programming will include both content that comes out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as satellite cities and other landmarks across the country – previously reported by CNN – although final details, including topics, are still in preparation.

As CNN has already mentioned, Joe Biden himself will actually accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee. The list of speakers for other eminent personalities is still finalizing – for example, Obama will definitely participate, but how and where exactly it will appear is still not clear.

People familiar with the planning of the agreement also say that there are still active discussions about how to hold this four-night event with appropriate precautions about Covid-19 – as public health concerns “will drive every decision we make,” which is how thinking was described.

Epidemiologists Larry Brilliant and W. Ian Lipkin play key roles in advising those planning the conference.