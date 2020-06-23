The Premier League: Burnley condemns the “White Lives Matter” banner, but social media comments indicate that football fans are still making the mistake

Burnley issued a statement during the match against Manchester City in which it said that those responsible for raising the banner would be banned for the club for life, while captain Ben Mei and coach Sean Dici opposed that.

However, the club’s social media pages were flooded with the club’s response.

Read one comment on Burnley’s Facebook page: “Shameful Ben-Mi Absolute Comments”.

“He and the Burnley press officer should gather their belongings in a cardboard box this morning and throw the club out.”

He wrote another comment on Facebook: “Burnley is completely wrong, you will pay for it. I hope they fly with him in all your remaining games,” while others said: “Racist Scumbags condemn that plane” and “You should be ashamed to feel shy, you idiots.”

A Burnley spokesman told CNN media: “We will not publish social media statements with a statement.”

Later on Tuesday, Burnley issued a detailed statement explaining its policy of making Burnley “one club for all” and representing “all parts of our society”.

“The club takes a stand that is absolutely zero tolerance of any form of discrimination in Turf Moor and is increasingly issuing a lifelong ban to supporters who incite racism and hatred,” the statement said.

“This punishment will be applied to those responsible for the unfortunate Monday accident,” he added.

“I will refuse to support them.”

Despite a lot of anger on social media channels in Burnley because of the sign, it is not unusual for club accounts to be flooded with comments and interactions hostile to the lives of blacks.

Since the club started promoting Black Lives Matter content, many on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have denounced the club’s support – as some fans have gone so far as to say they will stop supporting Burnley.

Last week, David Walker was particularly angry at the team’s decision to receive a Black Lives Matter message on the back of the players’ shirts.

“There should be only one thing on this shirt,” he said in a Facebook post. “This is the Claret badge, and for the first time in my life, I will refuse to support them Monday evening,” added Walker, referring to the Burnley title. The team plays in Claret and blue.

Not all comments were negative.

One user said they were “very grateful to support players and clubs for shared fitness”, while another said they are “very proud of the Burnley Football Club and what it represents. A community club for everyone.”

When negative comments started last week – with the return of the Premier League – there were voices on Burnley’s accounts trying to explain the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

One user wrote: “Understand the meaning of the movement … the reason for the existence and existence of this movement. It is a reaction to the unfair treatment of black people. Please only understand that. Then we can have a conversation.”

In his interview with Sky Sports after the match, Mai added that he felt it was a “small minority of people” who did not support the “black life” movement.

Lancashire police announced on Tuesday that an investigation is being carried out on the sign to assess whether “any criminal crimes have occurred.”

Clubs throughout the Premier League have supported the Black Life movement since the League resumed last week.

All twenty major club players wore “Black Lives Matter” instead of their names on the back of their shirts, as well as rode them before the match started.

“We would like to make it clear that officials are not welcome at Turf Moore,” Burnley said in a statement related to the slogan “White Life”.

“This is by no means what the Burnley Football Club represents and we will work fully with the authorities to identify officials and issue a lifelong ban.

“The club has a proud record of working with all races, religions and beliefs through its award-winning community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

“We are completely behind the” Black Lives Matter “initiative in the Premier League, and in line with all other Premier League matches conducted since Project Restart, our players and football staff voluntarily knee in the kick-off kick in Manchester City.

Burnley coach Sean Dici, who lost his team 5-0 in Monday’s game, said the sign was “clearly unacceptable” and former Burnley captain Frank Sinclair expressed “disappointment” with the sign.

Sinclair said: “#BlackLivesMatter is for the good of mankind and not just the lives of blacks.”