The President of the Minneapolis Federal Bank says that a “difficult” closure could save the economy

The Minneapolis Fed Chairman said on Sunday that closing the country “really difficult” for several weeks could save the economy from long-term pain.

In an interview with CBS “Face the nationNeil Kachkari said the only way to achieve a “real strong economic recovery” is to eliminate coronary virus defenses that continue to emerge across the country.

Kashkari said that closing matters “for a period of one or six weeks” would allow the number of cases of the nation to decrease sufficiently so that the government’s efforts in the field of tracing and disclosure of information could contain widespread proliferation in the future, adding that if serious measures were not taken, the state would “Has this raging virus spread … with local flaring and closure for the following year or to.”

“We will see many and more cases of business bankruptcy, small companies, and large companies, and it will take a long time to recover from them to rebuild these companies, then return workers to them and re-engage them in the workforce.” “This will be a much slower recovery for all of us.”

The US economy suffered its worst blow last week since the Great Depression, with the country’s gross domestic product – the value of all goods and services produced here – smaller by 9.5 percent in the second quarter of the first quarter.

More than 25 million Americans lost the reward of $ 600 a week in unemployment rewards that were presented at the height of the coronary crisis in March, after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on unemployment benefits.

Democrats wanted to extend the $ 600 bonus until the first quarter of 2021, but the White House and the Republican Party support paying $ 200, arguing that the current price is too high and discouraging Americans from returning to work.

In the interview, Kachari said that while he believed the $ 600 bonus could be discouraging at some point, it would still be beneficial now while tens of millions of people are unemployed.

“There are far fewer jobs than the number of workers available,” he said. “When we eventually bring the unemployment rate back to 5 percent and we want to bring it back to 4 percent or 3.5 percent where it was before, yes, that becomes discouraging to work.”