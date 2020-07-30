The President of West Bengal Congress Suomen Mitra has passed away at the age of 78

The President of the West Bengal Congress, Suomen Mitra, died in the city hospital in the early hours of Thursday, July 30 at 78. About 1:30 a.m., Mitra died of a heart attack, according to reports. The hospital said it was negative for COVID.

However, family members have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances of Suomen Mitra’s death.

“The President of WBPCC Somin Mitra breathed a little while ago. As we struggle to cope with this tremendous loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. Let him have mercy in peace. In a tweet, the West Bengal Youth Congress confirmed reports of Mitra’s death.

The conference president died from heart and age diseases. According to a senior official, “He was hospitalized a few days ago after he found that his creatinine level was high during a routine examination. He was ill with COPD and was also at another age and a senior hospital official said related diseases.”

He survived his wife and son. According to a member of the Congress leader’s family, he was taken to hospital a few days ago for a regular health examination. Somin Mitra underwent surgery in the camp a few years ago when Representative Luc Sabha was.