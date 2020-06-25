The Prime Minister says that Portugal will close the Corona virus to several areas in Lisbon

Timing is key when it comes to getting accurate results from Covid-19 antibody tests that are used to determine if someone has a new coronavirus, according to the new Cochrane Review Paper.

Antibody tests are better at detecting Covid-19 in people two or more weeks after the onset of symptoms, but there is insufficient evidence to determine how well they work after more than five weeks, or among people with a milder disease or no symptoms of all, The review, published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, is proposed on Thursday.

“Time is critical. Use the test at the wrong time – it won’t work,” said John Dix, professor of biostatistics and head of the Biostatistics Group, synthesis of evidence and the test evaluation research group at Birmingham University in England, who took part in the review, said during a virtual news conference with Journalists on Thursday.

“This is largely due to patient sampling,” said Dix. “This is not a new science, but it is something that has not been well thought out in many of the studies we are reviewing.”

The Cochrane Review is a systematic analysis of published studies on a specific topic, and doctors, nurses, patients, researchers, or funders often turn to Cochrane evidence to help make a decision or better understanding a medical problem.

The new review of the accuracy of more than 300-page antibody tests, by Cochrane Researchers from institutions across Europe and led by experts from the University of Birmingham.