The prison launches a takeaway delivery service

Clink Restaurant, at Brixton Prison, provides fast food





If you are requesting a quick meal, you may not expect the prison to provide its services.

But Brixton Prison in south London cooks and serves meals in his local area.

The intention is to maintain the work of the training restaurant during the epidemic.

The prison has its own professional standards restaurant, Clink, which teaches prisoners cooking skills, and is ready to work upon release.

But the Covid-19 pandemic stopped guests coming in prison to eat in the restaurant – and its closure closed the prisoner training.

So the restaurant switched to selling takeaway – clink @ home – with meals being served to customers in the delivery truck for the prison project.

The training aims to allow former perpetrators to work in high-quality restaurants





The purpose of the restaurant project is to provide work skills to reduce return rates.

Chris Moore, CEO of Clink Charity, says that switching to overseas ordering allows guests to continue training for restaurant qualifications.

Customers in a five-mile radius can order a meal online, which will be cooked at the prison restaurant, under the supervision of the chefs.

After starting last week, all delivery slots for this service have been reserved.

The prison restaurant reduces the risk of returning the return

The food program visits Clink Restaurant

The restaurant is designed to teach job-related skills, leading to City and Guilds catering qualifications, with a professional roster designed to allow ex-criminals to get jobs when released.

This also makes it an unusual menu, including dishes like “sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese with pesto” as a start for £ 3.95 and “sea bream en papillote with Mediterranean vegetables and salsa verde” as a main course for £ 9.

But Mr. Moore says that in the first week, the most popular fast food orders were chicken jerk and curry katsu.

Clink Restaurant inside Brixton Prison was unable to serve clients in this epidemic





Moore says: Keeping the kitchens open for take gives inmates useful work and continues to train.

“It invests in someone’s future.

He says, “They get an opportunity to get their lives back on track and not a burden on society.”

“It gives someone a second chance.”

The project, which has links with 280 employers, was supported by research by the Ministry of Justice, which wants to reduce the cost of 18 billion pounds to taxpayers from resale.

Ministry researchers found a significant reduction in the risk of re-demobilization of those who had undergone Clink Restaurant training.