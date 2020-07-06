The protesters throw beer drums on the street to demand that bars be allowed to reopen

Protesters from Texas gathered in the Cincinnati entertainment district of El Paso during the weekend of the fourth of July to demand that the bars be allowed to reopen. I ordered the bars closed For the second time June 26 after the country suffered from the re-emergence of coronavirus cases.

The entertainment center, consisting of restaurants, bars and retail stores, attracted citizens who wanted to show support for local businesses – and perhaps get cash for some free beer, which was delivered to the protesters by other protesters.

One of the attendees, Raquel Mertz, He said to KTSM She was there, “… when our neighbors are affected, it affects us all.”

As part of the demonstrations, a barrel of beer was opened and poured on Cincinnati Street to signify that all alcohol bars were unable to sell during the epidemic and lose profits.

“Tax-free beer goes on the street, just as it was in the old days when they set up a tea party when they threw tax-free tea at the port,” Frank Richie Jr., owner of Rockin ‘Cigar Bar, told KTSM.

Currently, Texas has witnessed a significant rise in positive coronavirus cases.

8181 Texas was registered with the coronavirus in hospital on Sunday, A new daily high Overall cases decreased during the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials also reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the total to 2,637 deaths and 195,239 confirmed cases.

