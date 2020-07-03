The real Russia hoax (opinion)

But the real trick is how White House officials hide the incompetence of Trump as the commander-in-chief responsible for the welfare of the US military and who has consistently maintained a strange reputation with a former Soviet intelligence officer, President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, White House press secretary Kylie McNanny He said From the intelligence surrounding Russian rewards, “There were dissenting opinions within the intelligence community, and they will not be submitted to the president until they are verified.” Likewise Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser chirp This is because intelligence was not “verified” and the president was not informed.

But this interpretation is completely meaningless. Presidents get a lot of unverified information. Intelligence is not like mathematics where 2 + 2 can always be “verified” to do 4.

Think about the operation in which Osama bin Laden was killed by the US Navy in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.