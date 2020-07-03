The real Russia hoax (opinion)

But the real trick is how White House officials hide the incompetence of Trump as the commander-in-chief responsible for the welfare of the US military and who has consistently maintained a strange reputation with a former Soviet intelligence officer, President Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, White House press secretary Kylie McNanny He said
From the intelligence surrounding Russian rewards, “There were dissenting opinions within the intelligence community, and they will not be submitted to the president until they are verified.” Likewise Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser chirp
This is because intelligence was not “verified” and the president was not informed.
But this interpretation is completely meaningless. Presidents get a lot of unverified information. Intelligence is not like mathematics where 2 + 2 can always be “verified” to do 4.
Think about the operation in which Osama bin Laden was killed by the US Navy in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.
There was no “confirmed” intelligence information that bin Laden was in Abbottabad. It was a totally circumstantial case that he might be there, and former President Barack Obama had to make an invitation to send the seals on a potentially very dangerous mission despite there being great opposition within the intelligence community about the possibility that bin Laden was there.
As I found out when I reported my book “Chase: The Decimal Search for Bin Laden from September 11 to Abbottabad,
“In the weeks before Obama ordered the bin Laden raid, a small intelligence team” the Red Team “was assigned to examine the intelligence that bin Laden might be in Abbotabad. The team returned with a set of estimates indicating that the al Qaeda leader was in Abbott Abad varied, from 40% to 60% confident, when Obama ordered the dangerous bin Laden operation he did so knowing that there was likely a 50/50 chance that he was in Abbottabad.
This reaches the nature of intelligence. When US intelligence agencies examine an issue of particular importance to US policymakers, they often issue National Intelligence Estimate (NIE). The word “estimate” says. The opponents of the United States hide their actions in secrecy, so the American intelligence community is trying to break through this veil of secrecy with a collection of human sources, intelligence signals, and satellite images. This does not usually result in a “verified” fact, but rather an estimate that often comes with different levels of “confidence” from “high” to “low.” Here, for example, is Declassified NIE
From 2007 on the history of Iran’s nuclear program
According to his national security advisor, O’Brien, Trump Never personally seen
About Russian rewards. If this is true, the real reason for this seems likely not because this intelligence was not important, but Trump simply does not want to hear anything bad about his friend Putin, and therefore US intelligence officials have consistently downplayed Trump for anything that made Putin appear Bad, according to Crazy theory,
A book coming to Jim Seoto from CNN.
And the fact that Russian reward information was put into the daily presidential summary earlier this year means little as Trump hardly reads these briefings, according to Washington Post
And the The New York Times
, Evading his responsibilities as Commander in Chief to spend countless hours watching hate and Twitter news about every kind of trifles and grudges rather than doing the hard work of obtaining information to protect the American people and their military.
It is no secret, or even news of Russia’s support for the Taliban. In March 2018, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, General John “Mick” Nicholson, told the BBC that Russian weapons were smuggled into the Taliban and that they were “providing a degree of support to the Taliban.” And therefore, A copy of the facts
Russian support for the Taliban has been open for more than two years.
The real question that White House officials did not begin to address – so they are eager to say that the President was unaware of plots to kill American forces in Afghanistan – is: What will the Trump administration do about it? After all, Trump personally He was killed
In January, Major General Qassim Soleimani, the commander of Iranian military operations in the Middle East, due to the alleged planning of attacks on US targets in the region.
Will Trump ask for some kind of reprisals against the Russians based on intelligence about their rewards for the lives of US soldiers? The question answers itself.