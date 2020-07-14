The recession in Singapore is officially here

Cyclists will ride along Marina Bay overlooking Singapore’s financial business district on July 14. Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images

Singapore has fallen into a deep recession – even worse than many had expected.

The government said on Tuesday that gross domestic product was likely to contract by 12.6% in the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, marking “the biggest record drop” economists said.

GDP fell 41.2% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, more than most analysts expected.

This officially pushed the country into recession. Singapore’s GDP has actually decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter on an annualized basis. Recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The last drop was due to severe government restrictions, Known locally as “circuit breaker” measures, which were implemented from April to June as the state handled Sudden rise in coronavirus cases.

This included the closure of several companies, including the “suspension of unnecessary services and the closure of most workplaces”, the Ministry of Trade and Industry Pointed out The current situation.

The officials were already preparing for the bad news. Before the new figures, the government lowered the country’s economic outlook Three times this year alone.

“It’s not all gloom and suddenly,” wrote Yun Liu, economist at HSBC.

The recession is here, but it is short. “

For Singapore, some analysts believe the worst is over. Especially since the publication of the government Billions of dollars in stimulus measures To support the faltering economy.

“Looking ahead, the second quarter will point to the bottom,” wrote Alex Holmes, an Asia economist at Capital Economics in his book. Research note Tuesday.

“The main reason for optimism is the huge size of the government stimulus package, which is equivalent to about 20% of GDP.”