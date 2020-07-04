The Republican domestic poll indicates a democratic defeat

Currently, Democrats and liberal groups publish many more polls than Republicans, indicating that the public poll that shows Democrats are doing a good job is backed by what the party is seeing in their own numbers.

Interestingly, it was the Republicans who dominated the electoral scene in the first quarter of the year. From January to March, Republican and Conservative groups released 10 polls compared to Democrats 2.

The turning point in April goes well with when the coronavirus has become the main story of this year. It was when President Donald Trump’s approval rating almost started Continuous decline That remains unabated.

In other words, it makes sense that Democrats have begun to dominate the electoral scene in the House of Representatives in the past few months. They had a lot of good news next to them that they wanted to go out in public. Meanwhile, Republicans were likely seeing numbers that didn’t make them look good.

Now, you may be wondering if a statewide internal survey shows the same thing. Mostly, presidential elections are won at the state level. Unfortunately, presidential campaigns don’t put their own data, and party-level opinion polls have less opportunity to form a narrative because there are so many public polls. However, there are some external groups that publish the data, and we see very much the same image as the region’s data.

Since April, liberal or democratic groups have released 30 statewide polls in the presidential race. Republicans put it just 13. This means that the democratic share of statewide internal elections was 70%.

Presentation of the 2020 presidential elections

All nine Republicans or Republicans sponsored polls, with the exception of four, were monthly PAC Restore release. And if anything, the poll sponsored by this group has been one of Trump’s worst responses recently.

It reminds me a lot of what happened just two years ago. Almost all over the world, it was the Democrats who publicly published polls in the House. And they obtained net gains from 40 seats in the House of Representatives. In the House of Representatives, Democrats also won a popular vote of 9 points.

In fact, the 2018 example talks about a bigger pattern dating back to 2004. Although Democrats tend to publicly publish more internal polls, they do very well when this feature is overwhelming.

When Democrats put up 70% or more of the House internal polls, there has been significant progress toward them in terms of popular vote. Since 2004, Republicans have never published 70% or more of the House’s internal polls. The only time anything close to this was on (2010), they won more seats in the House than in any election in the past seventy years.

When Democrats put up about 60% of internal polls in the House of Representatives, the national environment is usually somewhat unchanged from previous elections.

Anything less, and Republicans are likely to do well, such as the aforementioned 2010 elections when the Democrats ’share in the House publicly published polls was just 35%.

Democrats are sure to take a political environment that is mostly the same as it was in 2018. Recent figures suggest it may be better for them. They point to a national political environment in which they prefer two numbers.

For the Republicans, there is something that needs change or they will explode next November.