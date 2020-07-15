The results of the 10th CBSE 2020 will be released today at 12:00 pm: Check the results here

ExaminationsArchives

The CBSE Council will announce the results of the 10th CBSE 2020 today on its official website – cbse.nic.in. Students can check CBSE 2020 results via SMS, applications and other external websites as well.

The Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) today announces the results of its 10th grade exams. The results of CBSE will be announced at 10:00 pm – 1 pm.

Once announced, students can access their scores on the board’s official website – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the 10th score for a CBSE class through the council’s SMS applications and services.

Students can access their grades by simply logging into the official website of the CBSE-cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log in to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check CBSE results for 2020.

Here’s how to check your results:

Log in to the council’s official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

To get the results for Chapter 10, click on the link that says “Results of the Tenth Class Council CBSE Class”.

Send your lap number and other details as needed.

The result of CBSE 2020 will appear on the site

Download the 10th CBSE results for future use

CBSE 2020 results on applications:

DigiResults- The Android “DigiResults” mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

DigiLocker- DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their CBSE mobile phone number.

UMANG app- The app is available for Android, iOS and Windows smartphones.