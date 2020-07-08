The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame replaced the live concert with a special HBO
By Muhammad / July 8, 2020

The event changes due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The program will be available on HBO and broadcast on HBO Max at 8 pm. EST / PST on November 7. HBO is owned by CNN, the parent company.

This year’s show will replace the 35th annual rock-and-roll introductory ceremony originally scheduled for May 2.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Hittite Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious BIG, T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award include honoring John Landau and Irving Azov.

“To protect the health and safety of the recruits, their families, their crews, and our attendees, we have made a decision that the scheduled direct event is not possible,” said John Sykes, president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The current situation. “In cooperation with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we are still going to create an exciting program to honor the year 2020, by telling the stories of their amazing contributions to music and their impact on a generation of artists who followed them.”

The Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is now open and will feature its first Inductee 2020 exhibition on August 14.

The Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame Induction of 2021 will move to fall with the 36th concert returning to Cleveland.

