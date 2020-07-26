The Roy Den Hollander Report has a list of more than a dozen goals: a report

According to reports, the mad “anti-feminist” lawyer who killed the son of a federal judge in New Jersey has a list of more than a dozen other targets to kill him – including at least three other judges.

Roy Dean Hollander, 72, was killed after pretending as a FedEx driver in his ambush on July 19 at Judge Esther Salas’ house in North Brunswick – killing her 20-year-old son and injuring her 63-year-old husband.

California officials now believe that he traveled earlier to San Bernardino and killed competing men’s rights lawyer Mark Angelucci on July 11 – also pretending as a deliveryman and shot him at his doorstep.

When Dean Hollander was found dead on Monday in the Catskills area of ​​New York apparently due to a gunshot, he angrily left a zigzag online statement against women – plus a possible murder list, the sources said.

Den Hollander was found with elements related to Salas – who were in the basement and unharmed during the fatal attack at her home – as well as New York State Court Chair Janet DeFiori, officials revealed.

He also had a printed document containing information about a dozen or so women – including other judges, and two sources with direct knowledge of the materials told the Associated Press.

Among them is another federal judge in New Jersey, a state judge in Manhattan, such as Salas, presiding over a case brought by the murderous lawyer, and three insiders He told the New York Times.

The sources told The Times that the list – found inside his rental car on a country road in Rockland, with his body outside – also included two oncologists in Manhattan, at least one of whom treated Den Hollander for his final cancer. The report stated that the two were alerted.

Sources told The Times that an empty FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was found in his Toyota Corolla rental car, but the delivery costume has not yet been found.

Three judges did not comment on the list on the Associated Press, which did not identify them.

Den Hollander appears to have targeted Salas for moving too slowly in his lawsuit that claimed that excluding the women’s military draft was unfair to men – apparently killing Anglochy because he had succeeded in his similar legal proceedings in California.

Doctors may be on the list because of the cancer diagnosis that Feders said earlier may have pushed Den Hollander into a wave of murder.

He even wrote about delusions of revenge and the diagnosis of cancer in the online settlement arm.

“The hand of death is on my left shoulder. He wrote in a wandering statement:” There is no longer anything important in this life anymore. “” The only problem in life that he lived for so long under Feminazi’s rule is that a man ends up with many enemies who do not They can even record all of them. “

Den Hollander described himself as “anti-feminist”, publishing on the Internet more than 2,000 pages of racist writings often anti-women, and often criticizing Salas and other judges.

He also wrote of his desire to use the rest of his time on the ground “to the point” with his perceived enemies, using “cowboy justice”.

The FBI declined to comment on The Times on the list. The US attorney’s office did not answer the newspaper call for comment.

With mail wires