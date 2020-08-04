The royal family wishes Meghan Markle happy birthday at 39 years old

Megan Markle celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday, and members of the royal family are ringing this occasion by sending good wishes on social media.

“I wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” The The royal family’s Twitter page has been publishedThey were joined by Markle and Queen Elizabeth II together in Chester in 2018.

Christmas wishes also came from The Duke and Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Kate Middleton.

“I wish a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex today!” They published.

Good wishes come in a new resume.Finding Freedom: Harry and Megan and Forming a Modern Royal Family, “Reveals that Prince Harry often felt like a third wheel – even like” gooseberry “- when he made formal ties to his brother and wife.

birthday wishes Also came from Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

And Prince Harry and Meghan revealed in his move with bombs early this year that they are stepping down from their roles as senior royal family and begin “a new progressive role.”

The couple are currently holed up in a $ 18 million Tyler Perry mansion in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.