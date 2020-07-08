The Ryder 2020 Cup was postponed until 2021 due to the effect of the coronavirus

Europe is the current Ryder Cup carriers after beating the United States in the 2018 match at Le Golf National in France

The Ryder 2020 Cup has been postponed for a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place between the United States and Europe in Westling Straits, Wisconsin on September 25-27.

But it was now rescheduled on September 24-26, 2021.

Golf men in the United States resumed behind closed doors, however Players say that a biennial event should not go on without fans.

“It has become clear that to this day, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin have not been able to give us certainty that a responsible event can be conducted with thousands of spectators in September,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Woo.

“Given this uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.

“The spectators who support the American and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup a unique and compelling event, and playing without them would not have been a realistic option.”

Former captain Clarke supports the decision to postpone the Ryder Cup

“It is true that we are all waiting.”

The European round announced that the qualification process for the European team was frozen until the beginning of 2022.

European captain Padraig Harrington said that resetting the tournament date was the right decision.

The Irish winner, 48, said three times: “When you think of the Ryder Cup, you think about the distinctive atmosphere that spectators generated, like the first round at Le Golf National two years ago.”

“If this cannot be responsible responsibly in the Wessling Strait in September, it is correct that we all wait until this is possible.”

His counterpart, Steve Stricker, 53, echoed his feelings, adding: “Ultimately, we want to organize a Ryder Cup that rivals all the other Ryder Cups in Wisconsin.”

In 2018, Europe regained the cup with a 17½ -10½ win over the USA in the 42nd edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, there was a huge impact from the rescheduling with the upcoming September Presidents Cup in Quail Hollow which is now also postponed for a year.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be held in its traditional place in Cowell Hollow in 2021 and TBC Potomac in 2022, during the Year of the Chiefs Cup.

There are still three main majors

The PGA Tour in the United States played four events behind closed doors after the closure imposed by the coronavirus, despite a handful of positive tests, while the European tour will resume on July 22 with the first six consecutive events in the UK.

The number of daily coronavirus infections rises again in the United States with Afraid to reach 100,000 a day.

Only three of the four major men’s majors are scheduled for 2020 – all in the United States – after the cancellation of the Open Championship, which was to be played from 15-18 July at Royal St. George in Kent.

The rearranged USPGA Championship is now set to be the first major championship of the year, but will be held behind closed doors in San Francisco from August 6-9.

The US Open will be held at Winged Foot in New York State from September 17 to 20, and will be followed by professors from November 12 to 15 in Augusta National.