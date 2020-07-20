The Saudi monarch, King Salman, has been hospitalized for tests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Royal Court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said Monday, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, that the Saudi monarch, King Salman, was hospitalized in the capital Riyadh for medical examinations due to cholecystitis.

The statement said the 84-year-old monarch was being tested at King Faisal Specialist Hospital. The brief statement did not provide further details.

The hospital often treats members of the royal family, including recently those who have been infected with coronavirus. The facility specializes in hair transplant surgery, research and training programs.

King Salman has been in power since January 2015. He is the last Saudi king of his generation of brothers who have assumed power since the death of their father and the founder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.

Its health is closely watched by observers because of the absolute powers it possesses headed by one of the world’s largest oil producers and one of its largest economies.

King Salman empowered his 34-year-old son, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, to succeed him. The assertive and aggressive leadership style of the crown prince, as well as his consolidation of power and the marginalization of potential competitors, has been controversial.

With the support of his father, Prince Muhammad transformed the kingdom in recent years, opening it to tourists and eroding decades of excessive restrictions on preserving entertainment and women’s rights as he tries to diversify the Saudi economy away from dependence on oil exports. The prince also detained dozens of activists and critics, supervised a devastating war in Yemen, and arrested senior members of the royal family in his quest for power.

The Saudi king has not been seen publicly in recent months due to guidelines for social distance and concerns about the spread of coronavirus within the kingdom, which has one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East. However, he appeared in state-run media photos attending virtual meetings with his cabinet, and had contacts with world leaders, including until Saturday with the ruler of Kuwait.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi postponed a scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday after news of the king’s condition. A delegation of Iraqi officials had already arrived in Saudi Arabia in preparation for the visit. This was Al-Kazemi’s first visit to the Kingdom as Prime Minister.

King Salman, who oversees the holiest Islamic site in Mecca and Medina, was crown prince during the reign of King Abdullah and served as defense minister. For more than 50 years before that, he was conservative of Riyadh, overseeing its development from a barren city to a crowded capital.

The government news agency reported on Sunday that the 91-year-old ruler of Kuwait underwent a “successful” surgery that required the oil-rich crown prince to be a temporary commissioner to serve in his place. Kuwait has not yet decided what was requested by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to seek medical treatment that was not announced before, starting on Saturday.