Ishigaki City Council in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, approved the legislation that changed the administrative status of the group of uninhabited islands, known as Senkakus in Japan and Diaoyus in China.

The Japanese newspaper, “NHK News” reported that the bill changes the name of the islands for administrative purposes from “Tonoshiro” to Tonoshiro Senkaku “to avoid confusion with another area in Ishigaki.”

The islands, located 1,200 miles (1931 km) southwest of Tokyo, have been run by Japan since 1972, but Tokyo and Beijing say their claims to the group go back hundreds of years.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it would file a strong protest with Tokyo.

“The Diaoyu Island and its islands are of Chinese origin and China are determined to protect our territorial sovereignty, and this so-called administrative reassignment is a serious provocation towards China’s territorial sovereignty,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian.

Meanwhile, the Chinese coast guard said a “fleet” of its ships was in the waters around the disputed islands on Monday.

China warned before Monday’s vote against any change in the status quo on the islands.

“We ask Japan to abide by the four spirit of compromise principles, avoid creating new incidents on the Diaoyu Islands issue and take practical measures to maintain the stability of the East China Sea situation,” a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Friday said.

One of these four principles is Japan’s recognition that sovereignty over the islands has been disputed.

But the bill passed on Monday in Ishigaki ignored any concerns about how the move could be seen in Beijing.

“The approval of this issue did not take into account the influence of other countries, but the improvement in the efficiency of administrative procedures was considered,” the council said.

The Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun had reported earlier that the bill “affirms that the islands are part of Japanese territory.”

This is the type of language that is classified in Beijing.

“Changing the administrative classification at this time can make the conflict more complicated and bring more risk of a crisis,” Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations of the University of Foreign Affairs of China, told the Global Times.

Fears of a possible confrontation escalated last week with the Japanese Coast Guard announcing the monitoring of Chinese government ships in the waters near the Senakaku / Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.

By Monday, those scenes had reached 70 consecutive days, as the Japanese Coast Guard said that four Chinese ships were in the area while voting was taking place in Okinawa.

In response to the growing Chinese presence, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshidehide Suga confirmed Tokyo’s intention at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Senkaku Islands are under our control and are undoubtedly our lands historically and under international law. It is extremely dangerous for these activities to continue. We will respond to the Chinese side firmly and calmly,” Suga said.

Violent protests in China

Before voting on Monday, the latest “crisis” occurred on the islands in 2012.

In that year, Japan nationalized the then privately owned islands to ward off the sale of a scheme by then-ruler Tokyo, the hardline nationalist who had hoped to develop the islands.

Demonstrations turned violent as protesters threw debris at the Japanese embassy in Beijing, looted Japanese shops and restaurants, and overturned Japanese cars.

In a blatant illustration of how carrots were burned in Chinese consciousness, a Chinese citizen was beaten in a coma by his citizens just because he was driving a Toyota Corolla.

What complicates any dispute over the islands, if it is to escalate to the point of military confrontation, is that the United States is obligated to defend it as part of Japanese territory under a mutual defense agreement with Tokyo.

William Chung, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, recently warned that Senkakus / Diaoyu could be more than just a prodcage from other disputed regions in East Asia.

“Compared to other stress points in the region – the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea weapons programs – the East China Sea combines a unique and combustible mix of history, honor, and land.” Choong wrote this month on The Interpreter, The Lowe Institute Blog in Australia.

“The question is not whether China, now a target of full press by America, wants to challenge Japan on the islands. The question is when and how? This is what keeps Japanese (and American) policymakers awake at night, Chung wrote.